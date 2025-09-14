Repurpose A Mason Jar And Turn It Into A Simple Squirrel Feeder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've got a spare mason jar lying around, you have a golden opportunity to help the critters around your property. Mason jars are often repurposed as stylish bird feeders, but it's a little sad to leave squirrels out of all the fun. Instead, turn your spare mason jar into a basic feeder ideal for these furry friends. If you feel a little skeptical about feeding squirrels, consider the fact that feeding them can limit destruction in areas of your yard, because they prefer peanuts and sunflower seeds over other items. With this simple mason jar DIY, feeding them can be easy, fun, and safe. All you need are a few extra supplies and some basic woodworking skills.
A simple version of the feeder involves turning a mason jar on its side, filling it with seed, and setting it somewhere secure. However, with a few more supplies, you can create a simple and more attractive feeder. In addition to a large mason jar, you will need cedar boards — such as recycled fence boards — and screws. A single board that is 6 feet long and 6 inches wide will work for the entire feeder. Unfortunately, this project calls for larger jars, at least a half-gallon. The feed itself is put into the jar, and the squirrel should be able to fit through the opening. Therefore, make sure that the jar is both large enough for an adult squirrel and thoroughly cleaned and dried.
How to turn a mason jar into an easy-dispense feeder
Some common kitchen staples can deter squirrels from your garden, but building this feeder gives them a more attractive place to visit instead. Start by cutting your cedar boards to size. First, create a right angle with two long pieces, then build a frame with holes on either side and in the front to hold the mason jar. The final result features a slanted roof that protects the squirrels and keeps food dry. Be sure to secure the mason jar snugly in place. The jar's opening is inserted into the front hole of the structure, so there should be two pieces of wood on either side to prevent it from rolling off. A short piece attached to the end of the base will also keep the jar from sliding out.
If woodworking isn't your strength, you can still recreate a simpler version of this squirrel feeder. Instead of a fully covered structure attached to a tree, you can alter the design to be two pieces of wood at a right angle. One side gets screwed onto a tree trunk, and the other holds the mason jar on its side. A little all-weather glue, like this Original Gorilla Glue on Amazon, can hold the mason jar in place. Remember that putting out food can help deter squirrels from raiding your bird feeders. And just like how you can put your bird feeders in the right place to keep them safe, you'll want to position the squirrel feeder in its own area. But make sure to keep it close enough for regular cleaning and refilling.