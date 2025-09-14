Repurpose A Mason Jar And Turn It Into A Simple Squirrel Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got a spare mason jar lying around, you have a golden opportunity to help the critters around your property. Mason jars are often repurposed as stylish bird feeders, but it's a little sad to leave squirrels out of all the fun. Instead, turn your spare mason jar into a basic feeder ideal for these furry friends. If you feel a little skeptical about feeding squirrels, consider the fact that feeding them can limit destruction in areas of your yard, because they prefer peanuts and sunflower seeds over other items. With this simple mason jar DIY, feeding them can be easy, fun, and safe. All you need are a few extra supplies and some basic woodworking skills.

A simple version of the feeder involves turning a mason jar on its side, filling it with seed, and setting it somewhere secure. However, with a few more supplies, you can create a simple and more attractive feeder. In addition to a large mason jar, you will need cedar boards — such as recycled fence boards — and screws. A single board that is 6 feet long and 6 inches wide will work for the entire feeder. Unfortunately, this project calls for larger jars, at least a half-gallon. The feed itself is put into the jar, and the squirrel should be able to fit through the opening. Therefore, make sure that the jar is both large enough for an adult squirrel and thoroughly cleaned and dried.