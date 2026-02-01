Homeowner's Clever Pool Noodle Trick Winter-Proofs Outdoor Plumbing And Faucets
When winter weather gets down into the single digits, it's cold enough to freeze all sorts of things, even the plumbing. Outdoor water spigots with exposed pipes — along with the plumbing in unheated garages, outbuildings, and crawl spaces — are in danger as the temperature drops. It's important to prepare and protect outdoor pipes before winter sets in. Wrapping them in polyethylene foam insulation helps prevent the water inside from freezing and causing pipes to burst. These foam tubes can sell out quick in winter. But an even simpler solution might already be in your home: pool noodles. These colorful toys are quite similar to actual pipe foam, and can insulate pipes from temperature extremes in a pinch.
Choose pool noodles that are in relatively good shape. They should be at least as long as the pipes that need protection; you can trim the noodles down to the exact length needed later. You'll also need a sturdy pair of scissors or sharp utility knife to slice and trim the noodles. Zip ties, duct tape, or hook-and-loop straps are also needed to secure the noodles around the pipes and close any open seams.
Making and using pool-noodle pipe protectors
Measure the length of an exposed water pipe with a flexible tape measure, then cut a piece of pool noodle to that length. A serrated knife, a saw, or a sharp utility knife will slice through the noodle with ease. Slice the noodle lengthwise with the knife, only cutting one side so it's a bit like a sliced roll or hot dog bun. Slide the sliced noodle over the pipe, then secure it every couple feet, or as you deem necessary, using zip ties or hook-and-loop straps. Or wrap it in duct tape, sealing seams between noodles if more than one is used on a length of pipe. Make sure there are no exposed areas of pipe at either end. If there is, cut another slice of noodle to fit and secure it onto the pipe.
Don't forget to protect your outdoor faucets (also called spigots or bibs) attached to your house or garage. First detach the hose to prevent water within the hose from going back into the spigot and freezing. Cover each hose bib with a Frost King foam faucet cover or another similar product. This insulates the spigots, much the way the pool noodles insulate pipes. Any gaps or curves that can't be covered by the noodles can be wrapped in old towels, that are then covered in plastic and duct tape to waterproof your improvised insulation.