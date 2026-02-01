Homeowner's Clever Pool Noodle Trick Winter-Proofs Outdoor Plumbing And Faucets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When winter weather gets down into the single digits, it's cold enough to freeze all sorts of things, even the plumbing. Outdoor water spigots with exposed pipes — along with the plumbing in unheated garages, outbuildings, and crawl spaces — are in danger as the temperature drops. It's important to prepare and protect outdoor pipes before winter sets in. Wrapping them in polyethylene foam insulation helps prevent the water inside from freezing and causing pipes to burst. These foam tubes can sell out quick in winter. But an even simpler solution might already be in your home: pool noodles. These colorful toys are quite similar to actual pipe foam, and can insulate pipes from temperature extremes in a pinch.

Choose pool noodles that are in relatively good shape. They should be at least as long as the pipes that need protection; you can trim the noodles down to the exact length needed later. You'll also need a sturdy pair of scissors or sharp utility knife to slice and trim the noodles. Zip ties, duct tape, or hook-and-loop straps are also needed to secure the noodles around the pipes and close any open seams.