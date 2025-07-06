Plant This Flower If You're Worried About Polluted Soil In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Improving a garden's soil typically means addressing drainage problems or nutrient deficiencies. The remedy often involves adding something to your soil — say, compost or fertilizer. However, when it comes to pollution, you may need to remove heavy metals or other contaminants from your garden. If you're concerned that your soil may be harboring dangerous substances, exploring the soil-cleaning abilities of sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) may put your mind at ease. These cheery plants soak up massive amounts of heavy metals and hold them in their roots, stems, and leaves. Plus, detoxifying a garden with sunflowers is easier and more cost effective than hauling away tons of soil. Scientists are studying how to best use this process for cleaning up environmental disasters and managing industrial pollutants.

Sadly, soil pollution isn't uncommon in residential areas. Toxic substances accumulate in soil as old buildings shed lead paint and cars emit exhaust that settles on the ground. Chemicals from farms and factories can travel to your yard through wind, runoff, and polluted rain. Pesticides and herbicides used by previous owners of your yard may still be present. Your soil might even contain buried batteries, used oil, dumped paint, or other hazardous materials that weren't discarded properly. If you suspect that lead or other contaminants are present in your yard, order a soil test before gardening there. Agricultural extension offices offer this service, as do farming-focused departments of state universities. When you receive details about your soil's situation, you'll have a better sense of how to proceed. The team that analyzes your soil might even suggest planting sunflowers in contaminated areas and growing vegetables in raised beds rather than in-ground gardens.

