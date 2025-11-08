A Clever Winter Preparation Tip That Make Removing Snow Even Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When there's a moderate amount of snow and more on the way, the best time to start shoveling snow is while it's still falling. This way, it never has a chance to get too deep to manage — or to bury the perceivable edges of the driveway and sidewalks, making it hard to tell where your lawn begins. Shoveling when the snow first starts falling isn't always an option, however; overnight snowfall catches just about everyone by surprise once in a while.

It's a bit tricky to plow, shovel, or blow snow when you can't tell where the sidewalk ends (shoutout to Shel Silverstein) and where your yard begins. Power equipment in particular can be problematic when it accidentally chews up your lawn instead of moving snow out of your pathways. Get around this issue with a little prevention while the ground is still somewhat soft. Yard markers placed strategically along the sides of the driveway apron, the driveway itself, and the sidewalk can help keep you on the right track when you're clearing snow. And to make things less of a chore while you're out in the elements, here are some clever hacks to make snow removal easier than ever.