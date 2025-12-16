Can You Sleep In Your Car At A Rest Stop? Here's What You Should Know Before Your Next Road Trip

Road trips through the vastness of the United States are a uniquely American experience and offer views of some of the most breathtaking landscapes on Earth. This is partly due to a strong state and national park system, which brings in millions of dollars and sees massive numbers of visitors each year. However, finding a place to stop and sleep while on a road trip can be intimidating and expensive, with truck stops like Love's Travel Stop charging $45 a night. Though catching rest along the road is not confined just to truck stops and hotels. There are multiple places where you can stay the night for free, such as the American rest stop, a state-run-and-funded oasis for travelers to rest and refuel.

When it comes to sleeping at rest stops, the rules vary widely by state. Finding the perfect rest stop in each state is also one of the many secrets you can learn by asking a park ranger. But most importantly, the rules around sleeping at a rest stop are contingent on the distinction between overnight camping and overnight parking, with the camping option prohibited at nearly every rest area. On the other hand, overnight parking is usually accepted, requiring one to stay in their vehicle and keep campers and pop-up tents down.