Road Tripping During The Winter? How To Stay Warm When You're Sleeping In Your Car

A road trip that's long enough for a couple overnighters calls for a little extra attention to ensure you're comfortable camping out in your car, but there's a huge difference between doing this in winter compared with just about any other time of year. In winter, warmth is the most important factor, since your car, with the heater and engine off, won't retain the warmth it did while the car was running. If sleeping in your car is allowed at rest stops in your state, staying warm overnight in your car comes down to bringing the right bedding materials, plus some extra supplies to keep the air in the car warmer, too.

A sleeping bag rated for cold weather can keep your toes and everything else toasty on a cold winter night. Keeping warm clothing on hand helps too; this could even mean outerwear such as a warm hat and gloves or mittens. If you have loads of space, as may be the case with a van or SUV, you have room to treat it a little bit more like a tent-camping experience, decking it out with appropriate supplies such as an air mattress. No matter what vehicle you have, the right window coverings will help your ride retain warmth, too. Properly fitted, insulated sunshades helps trap warm air, and provide privacy. Even though you're trying to stay warm, leaving the windows open just a little provides fresh air and reduces condensation. It's one of those must-know tips for safely sleeping in your car, and will help keep your window interiors from freezing and cooling the whole space.