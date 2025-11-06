A Huge Mistake People Make When Traveling To See The Northern Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The northern lights, the name commonly used to refer to the aurora borealis, are an incredible natural phenomenon caused by the magnetic fields of the Earth and sun interacting with one another. The kaleidoscopic colors this forms in the sky are so popular among travelers that it has spawned its own tourist industry. Although the lights have occasionally been visible as far south as Texas in the peak years of 2024 and 2025, the best places to see the Northern Lights in the US and elsewhere are, as the name suggests, in the northern reaches of the globe. However, one huge mistake people make when traveling to see the northern lights is not staying a sufficient amount of time to ensure they get to view this spectacle.

Picking the best time — fall through early spring – and place — the area known as the auroral zone – can certainly enhance your chances of glimpsing the northern lights. However, this is a natural phenomenon. Like everything else in nature, it is not 100% predictable or guaranteed. While watching forecasts and predictions can also increase your chances, odds are you won't see the lights every night of your stay. Not only does the solar activity have to be just right to bring out the lights, but the night sky has to be clear and dark to afford a view of them.

With that in mind, it is advisable to stay in your chosen location at least a week. Given the cost of travel to the best northern lights viewing locales, the expense of staying a few extra nights is relatively minor compared to the difference between an empty sky and witnessing a spectacular celestial light show.