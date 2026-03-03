How To Repurpose Your Empty Soda Cans Into A Gorgeous Wind Chime
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wind chimes have a way of transforming a garden into a more inviting and peaceful space. Beyond their soothing sounds, wind chimes can add cute garden decor to your outdoor space, making them just as integral to your yard as its flowers or furniture. And when they are something you've made yourself, they'll feel even more special whenever you hear them. The good news is you can repurpose household staples and turn them into a wind chime, keeping things out of the trash and adding personality to your garden. An ideal material for this project is the humble aluminum beverage or soda can.
With a bit of creativity, your clean, emptied cans can transform into a colorful, environmentally conscious wind chime that can serve as stylish hanging porch decor or a unique touch for your garden. Additionally, kids will enjoy helping with this craft, and later, they'll love seeing and hearing their artwork moving in the breeze. To get going, you'll need a few basics: used aluminum cans, a drill or a hammer and a large nail, string or fishing line, and a short branch, dowel, or recycled hanger as the base. Acrylic or outdoor spray paints, foam craft brushes, wooden beads, decorative paper, and, for extra durability, some waterproof sealer are all great options for adding your artistic touch. You may also want to wear a pair of safety glasses and heavy-duty gloves for your protection.
Crafting your can wind chimes
Begin by rinsing out any residue from your empty aluminum beverage cans. If you don't have any, you can use canned food tins. Next, set up a stable work surface where you can safely assemble and decorate your creation. For a personal touch, consider painting the cans with acrylic paint or decoupage them with decorative paper napkins or wrapping paper. To help your handiwork stand up to rain, coat the paper with a sealer like weather-resistant Mod Podge after you've pasted it on.
Once your cans are ready to string together, put on your protective gear. Use a hammer and nail to carefully puncture a hole in the bottom of each can (they already have a hole in the top). Make sure the openings are large enough for your twine or fishing wire to glide through effortlessly. Thread strands of rope, jute, twine, or wire through each can. Make them the same length or varying. Secure each one in place with a big knot beneath. For an decorative touch, you can add a large wooden bead or a metal bell above each knot.
When your lengths of cans are complete, tie them along a sturdy twig, a metal ring, or a wooden hanger. If your suspension bar lacks a hook, simply knot some string in the middle to create a large loop for hanging. Your one-of-a-kind, handmade wind chime is now ready to sway in the breeze, bringing beautiful sounds to your outdoor space!