Make Your Own Stylish Hanging Porch Decor Out Of These Dollar Tree Items
Creating a low-maintenance outdoor oasis is every bit as important as decorating inside, especially during the warmer months. Whether you're making your porch more inviting for guests or crafting a cozy space for when it's time to relax, details matter. Investing in your porch is an update that adds value to your home, and a delightful hanging sign is a fun embellishment that can be the cherry on top of a deliciously decorated space. What's more is that all the materials for it are inexpensive, fun finds from Dollar Tree. All you need to do is glue together a couple of wood pallets, stain the resulting sign, and customize it with a message of your choice. To hang it, hot-glue rope to the back, and then screw on hooks for decorative storage.
This cheap and easy sign starts with a wooden base from Dollar Tree. The Crafter's Square Wood Pallets will do the trick. While you're there, pick up this Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope and, for storage, a 6-Hook Hanger. To adhere the pallets together, grab wood glue and a few 1-gallon and 5-gallon wood stir sticks or other scrap wood. You'll also need an antiquing wax, such as Jolie finishing Wax. Finally, have on hand a selection of screws and other DIY necessities, such as scissors, a glue gun, painting and finishing supplies, and stencils or whatever you'd like to use to craft your message. Before you start, remove any stickers, staples, or rope from the pallets, and wipe them clean.
How to make a DIY pallet porch sign you'll be proud of
Apply wood glue along the edges of one pallet, butt it against an end of the other pallet, and hold them together while the glue tacks up. End-to-end joints are not very strong, so you'll need to strengthen your sign. Reinforce the two pallets by gluing the 1-gallon paint stirrer scraps over the seam on the back of the sign. The thicker 5-gallon stirrer scraps will create a more substantial surface to screw on your hooks. Glue those on the bottom rear of the sign. After the glue has dried, apply your finish of choice. If you're using a stain or wax finish, wipe on a coat over the whole surface, front and back, and then wipe it off. Apply as many coats as you need to get the look you like.
Now, create your customized message on the front of the sign. You can use a stencil and paint with a bright color or print decals and vinyl stickers. Try something freehand, if you're so inclined. To adhere the rope to hang the sign, hot glue it to the back. If you plan to hang something with heft from the hooks, consider attaching the rope with stronger glue, such as E6000. For the last adorable detail, hang the hooks by driving screws through the thicker stirrer scraps you glued earlier.