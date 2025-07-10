Make Your Own Stylish Hanging Porch Decor Out Of These Dollar Tree Items

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Creating a low-maintenance outdoor oasis is every bit as important as decorating inside, especially during the warmer months. Whether you're making your porch more inviting for guests or crafting a cozy space for when it's time to relax, details matter. Investing in your porch is an update that adds value to your home, and a delightful hanging sign is a fun embellishment that can be the cherry on top of a deliciously decorated space. What's more is that all the materials for it are inexpensive, fun finds from Dollar Tree. All you need to do is glue together a couple of wood pallets, stain the resulting sign, and customize it with a message of your choice. To hang it, hot-glue rope to the back, and then screw on hooks for decorative storage.

This cheap and easy sign starts with a wooden base from Dollar Tree. The Crafter's Square Wood Pallets will do the trick. While you're there, pick up this Floral Garden Decorative Nautical Rope and, for storage, a 6-Hook Hanger. To adhere the pallets together, grab wood glue and a few 1-gallon and 5-gallon wood stir sticks or other scrap wood. You'll also need an antiquing wax, such as Jolie finishing Wax. Finally, have on hand a selection of screws and other DIY necessities, such as scissors, a glue gun, painting and finishing supplies, and stencils or whatever you'd like to use to craft your message. Before you start, remove any stickers, staples, or rope from the pallets, and wipe them clean.