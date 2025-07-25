DIY Cute Garden Decor By Making Use Of Old Yard Signs
If you've recently hosted a garage sale, campaigned for a candidate, or put a house up for sale, you might be wondering what to do with the leftover signs and stakes. Many signs are made from laminated cardboard or corrugated plastic, which can be tricky to recycle, and the metal frame around For Sale and other signs may not be accepted in curbside bins. Tossing them in the trash means they'll likely end up in a landfill. The good news? With some creativity, those sign holders, especially the kind with a horizontal bar, are household staples that can be repurposed into fun and easy garden decor that can make the most of a small patio alongside the right furnishings. Their shape makes them perfect for tying on dangling decorations, turning waste into a fun and functional outdoor art project.
To get started, remove the sign from the metal frame; you can set the sign aside to repurpose later, or recycle it if possible. You'll be using the wire support as the base for your hanging design. Tie on the twine or cord of your choice, threading decorative materials like beads, driftwood, shells, or pebbles. Really, it's entirely up to your creativity! Twine will add a rustic, eco-friendly feel, while fishing line or beading wire will offer better durability outdoors. Begin by cutting lengths of your string or wire, so the strands hang just above the ground when tied securely to your former sign holder. For a clean, uniform look, cut all strands to the same length. Or, create a boho cascading effect by starting with longer strands in the center and gradually tying on shorter ones as you work your way toward the ends.
How to craft your upcycled garden art
@vintagesuperstarco
Making garden art from an old political yard sign and random beads. #DIY #outdoorart #beadwork #suncatcher♬ FEEL THE GROOVE - Queens Road, Fabian Graetz
To craft a DIY suncatcher look that makes your lawn stand out, use translucent beads to craft strands that shimmer in the sunlight. Begin by tying a large anchor bead or bell at the bottom of each string — it keeps your items from sliding off and adds weight so strands hang straight. From there, let your creativity shine: Thread on colorful beads or knot-in natural elements like small pebbles, shells, or pieces of driftwood. If you'd like a gentle wind-chime effect, try adding a few Big Otters jingle bells for crafting along the strands. To ensure your mobile holds up outdoors, dab a bit of weather-resistant glue over knots or between the stacked decorative elements for added durability. For extra sparkle, tie on crystal prism balls — red ones in particular may even draw the attention of nearby hummingbirds!
Once your beaded strands are complete, tie them onto your metal frame, spacing them out evenly or clustering them for a fuller look. You can also wrap the fram itself in twine, tape, or fabric for added texture and color. When you're happy with your design, consider repurposing the original sign that came with your stand. Spray paint it in a color that complements your garden or porch and use stencils to add a friendly message like Welcome or Hello. Be sure to tape off any areas you don't want painted with painter's tape before applying your final coat so you don't ruin your work. You can then hang it on your home, such as on your front door, with some outdoor self-adhesive strips. With just a few simple materials and some imagination, you can turn an old sign into personalized pieces of outdoor art that attracts attention — and compliments too.