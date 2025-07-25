DIY Cute Garden Decor By Making Use Of Old Yard Signs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've recently hosted a garage sale, campaigned for a candidate, or put a house up for sale, you might be wondering what to do with the leftover signs and stakes. Many signs are made from laminated cardboard or corrugated plastic, which can be tricky to recycle, and the metal frame around For Sale and other signs may not be accepted in curbside bins. Tossing them in the trash means they'll likely end up in a landfill. The good news? With some creativity, those sign holders, especially the kind with a horizontal bar, are household staples that can be repurposed into fun and easy garden decor that can make the most of a small patio alongside the right furnishings. Their shape makes them perfect for tying on dangling decorations, turning waste into a fun and functional outdoor art project.

To get started, remove the sign from the metal frame; you can set the sign aside to repurpose later, or recycle it if possible. You'll be using the wire support as the base for your hanging design. Tie on the twine or cord of your choice, threading decorative materials like beads, driftwood, shells, or pebbles. Really, it's entirely up to your creativity! Twine will add a rustic, eco-friendly feel, while fishing line or beading wire will offer better durability outdoors. Begin by cutting lengths of your string or wire, so the strands hang just above the ground when tied securely to your former sign holder. For a clean, uniform look, cut all strands to the same length. Or, create a boho cascading effect by starting with longer strands in the center and gradually tying on shorter ones as you work your way toward the ends.