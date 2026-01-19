Attract More Birds To Your Yard With The Help Of These Sunflower Varieties

Sunflowers aren't difficult to grow, are low-maintenance, and are hardy in zones 3 through 10, but there are some extra-care steps you can take to ensure they produce a lot of healthy flowers and seeds. Your sunflowers should be planted in full sun and well-draining soil. They need rich soil to grow to their full heights. Larger varieties like 'Russian mammoth' — which can grow up to 12 feet tall with heads 1 to 2 feet in diameter — require even more nutrients, so avoid planting them in poor soil. Compost and slow-release fertilizer are your friends when planting sunflowers.

While you can grow a single sunflower plant on its own, more plants means more seeds for your birds to enjoy. Spacing will depend on the size of the variety you choose: 'Russian mammoths,' for example should be spaced about 4 feet apart. If you're planting them near other sunflowers or other plants, they may compete for nutrients and struggle to thrive. Keep a close eye on weeds for the same reason.

Finally, while pruning sunflowers in fall is standard for many gardeners, you may want to skip it when growing them for seeds. Instead, leave the seed heads on the plant throughout fall and winter for the birds to eat. If you can't wait to prune them, you can either collect the seeds to use in your feeder or leave the seed heads on the ground for the birds to enjoy. Just be sure to let them grow long enough to fully develop first!