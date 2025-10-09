A Perennial Member Of The Sunflower Family You Should Prune During Fall

Carefully sowing sunflowers in your garden is a great way to add color and life, without much care and maintenance. However, there are certain species of perennial sunflower, like H. laetiflorus and H. salicifolius that should be pruned down to the ground in the fall once they are past their peak. Plus, your garden and compost pile will appreciate it.

Sunflowers are indeed quite the crowd pleasers. With over 150 species in the sunflower family (Helianthus spp.), it might be hard to tell which sunflowers are annuals or perennials. Annual varieties are often grown for their seeds and oil and usually have one main stem. They are the classic, larger-than-your-face blackish-brown disk in the center with yellow outer rays. These you can just pull out in the fall.

Perennials are a little more understated. For the most part, they don't grow as tall, and their flower heads and seeds are much smaller. They also produce more branches and flowers and fewer seeds. Because the vast majority of perennial sunflowers are native to North and Central America, they can be found along the road, as well as in undisturbed prairies and woodlands. And while some are small enough you don't need to do much as they go dormant for winter, the larger varieties mentioned above are better off pruned as those blooms die and the long stalks become fragile.