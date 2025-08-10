How To Save Money On Birdseed For Your Feeder

Birdwatching is a rewarding pastime, but it can quickly get expensive when your feeders are emptied time and time again! Fortunately, creating your own birdseed mix can be a simple and cost-effective solution. Unfortunately, many store-bought bird foods are packed with fillers like millet, flax, and wheat — ingredients birds often ignore. In addition, many packaged birdseeds contain a grain called red milo (also known as red sorghum), which birds often won't eat. By crafting your own blend with nutrient-rich foods like sunflower seeds, you'll save money, reduce waste, and provide your feathered friends with something they love.

You can even grow your own bird food. Many homegrown blooms will produce seed that songbirds love. You can easily collect the seed from flowers like black-eyed Susans, coneflowers, sunflowers, and zinnias. Just deadhead the flowers when they're spent, collect the seeds, and fill you feeder with them. A big plus — by deadheading your plants, you'll encourage your flowers to bloom more — a win-win! Or, even easier: let the seeds remain in the spent blooms and hang the flowers from a string, such as from your porch or a shepherd's hook, to create a "bouquet buffet" for the birds. Another option: Let your old blooms stay on their stems so the birds can feast on the seed right in your flower patch. Doing so will attract the birds you want to your garden, like sparrows and goldfinches, which will pollinate your beautiful flowers and even reduce weeds and pests.