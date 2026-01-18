How To Choose The Best Harbor Freight Rope Lighting For Your Backyard

Getting outdoor lights can really make a difference for your yard. It creates a charming, magical oasis that is welcoming even in the middle of the night. However, finding the right ones can be difficult, especially when so many look similar. Rope lighting is one option, which involves lights wrapped inside a flexible tube. These work nicely as accent lighting — the tube diffuses the light, giving it a softer glow. They are also tend to be less expensive than other outdoor lighting options. Harbor Freight's website has only two options, but based on the online details and reviews, they have a lot of similarities. Both are sold under the brand name Luminar Outdoor and use warm LED lights. Both are designed to handle outdoor weather.

The Luminar Outdoor 18 ft. LED linkable rope light has connections that allows it to daisy chain to another one, extending the rope as far as you need. This one is also powered with a standard plug, meaning you have to connect it to an outlet. This makes it easy to turn on and off as needed. After all, turning off lights when you're not using them is one of the outdoor lighting tips that'll help reduce light pollution. It receive a rating of 4.7 stars out 5, with more than 90% of verified reviewers giving 4 or 5 stars. A reviewer named Gavin mentioned on Harbor Freight's site, "Great product well made. Liked the hanging clips but would suggest a couple more. Lights are a little too bright for my liking. I would like them a little warmer." Negative reviews focus on sections that fail to light after a few months, or the quality of the plastic coating protecting the wiring.