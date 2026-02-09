HGTV's Property Brothers Share A Tip For Turning An Old Picnic Table Into A Hammock

Not everyone can take a vacation when they need a little time to themselves. While the "self-cation" trend is a great way to relax, you can still enjoy a getaway at home by turning your yard into a cozy, comfortable oasis. The stars of HGTV's "Property Brothers," Jonathan and Drew Scott, share quick, budget-friendly ideas using repurposed materials you may already have. For example, if you own a hammock and an old picnic bench no one is using, you can create a relaxing backyard retreat that feels like a mini vacation.

During a chat with TODAY, the brothers covered several ways to make the most out of your space. In the video, they have to go over the designs and ideas rather quickly to cover them all, which means it can be a little difficult to recreate the designs if you want to try them out for yourself. Thankfully, the DIY hammock stand is easy enough to recreate. All you need is a classic picnic table, a hammock of your choice, some two-by-fours, paint, and hooks, along with a couple of basic tools.

The first step is to simply take the picnic bench and flip it upside down. Then, it's time to hang the hammock. For hammocks that tie, loop the strings under the legs but above the tabletop (now the base) and secure them tightly. For chain ones, you can do something similar, though you may need to cut the chains in order to make the hammock tight enough.