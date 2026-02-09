HGTV's Property Brothers Share A Tip For Turning An Old Picnic Table Into A Hammock
Not everyone can take a vacation when they need a little time to themselves. While the "self-cation" trend is a great way to relax, you can still enjoy a getaway at home by turning your yard into a cozy, comfortable oasis. The stars of HGTV's "Property Brothers," Jonathan and Drew Scott, share quick, budget-friendly ideas using repurposed materials you may already have. For example, if you own a hammock and an old picnic bench no one is using, you can create a relaxing backyard retreat that feels like a mini vacation.
During a chat with TODAY, the brothers covered several ways to make the most out of your space. In the video, they have to go over the designs and ideas rather quickly to cover them all, which means it can be a little difficult to recreate the designs if you want to try them out for yourself. Thankfully, the DIY hammock stand is easy enough to recreate. All you need is a classic picnic table, a hammock of your choice, some two-by-fours, paint, and hooks, along with a couple of basic tools.
The first step is to simply take the picnic bench and flip it upside down. Then, it's time to hang the hammock. For hammocks that tie, loop the strings under the legs but above the tabletop (now the base) and secure them tightly. For chain ones, you can do something similar, though you may need to cut the chains in order to make the hammock tight enough.
Creating your DIY hammock
From there, you want to make a quick Z-shaped bracket from the two-by-fours. These should go under the once-seating areas so that when you stand on them, it doesn't cause the whole system to flip over. For stability, screw the Z-bracket securely into the seating areas to keep everything in place. Ensure the bracket is as wide as the bench for maximum support and tall enough to touch both the ground and the bench. If you want, you can also paint the picnic table for a fresh, finished look.
One bonus of the hammock design is that it's easy to actually climb up into it this way. There are plenty of videos online of people trying to get on a hammock in their backyard, only for the material to move or flip. While this setup isn't ideal for swinging, the former seating areas act as built-in steps, making it safer and easier to climb in.
If you don't have a hammock, but you do own an old picnic bench you aren't sure how to use, another option is to go with a different Property Brothers' idea to make a clever cooler table for an outdoor dining space. This is just one of the many ideas you can use to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. If you're looking for more inspiration, check out their other creative backyard projects for even more easy upgrades.