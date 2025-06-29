HGTV's Property Brothers Clever Cooler Table Idea For An Incredible Outdoor Dining Space

Just 20 minutes a day outside can lift your mood, clear your head, and make the world feel a little lighter. Even better when you can soak up the sunshine on your own low-maintenance backyard patio oasis while grilling steaks or veggies on the grill. The only buzzkill? Constant trips inside for drinks. That's where The Property Brothers come in with a picnic table-meets-cooler combo that's part party trick, part design flex. It's convenient, it's cool, and it might just be the best reason yet to turn your patio into your favorite outdoor space that adds serious value to your home.

On "Today," the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott shared some backyard upgrade ideas, including this clever al fresco dining hack that's equal parts stylish and smart. They upgraded a simple wooden picnic table by adding a built-in cooler down the center, so guests can grab a cold drink without wandering through your kitchen in grass-streaked sneakers. It's the kind of idea that makes you wonder why you didn't think of it first.