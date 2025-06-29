HGTV's Property Brothers Clever Cooler Table Idea For An Incredible Outdoor Dining Space
Just 20 minutes a day outside can lift your mood, clear your head, and make the world feel a little lighter. Even better when you can soak up the sunshine on your own low-maintenance backyard patio oasis while grilling steaks or veggies on the grill. The only buzzkill? Constant trips inside for drinks. That's where The Property Brothers come in with a picnic table-meets-cooler combo that's part party trick, part design flex. It's convenient, it's cool, and it might just be the best reason yet to turn your patio into your favorite outdoor space that adds serious value to your home.
On "Today," the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott shared some backyard upgrade ideas, including this clever al fresco dining hack that's equal parts stylish and smart. They upgraded a simple wooden picnic table by adding a built-in cooler down the center, so guests can grab a cold drink without wandering through your kitchen in grass-streaked sneakers. It's the kind of idea that makes you wonder why you didn't think of it first.
How to keep drinks cold and company happy
If you're thinking about building your own picnic table with a built-in cooler, don't let breezy how-to videos fool you: This DIY isn't a one-afternoon endeavor. You'll be measuring, sawing, drilling, and sweating your way through wood cuts, pocket holes, and strategic cooler placements. While The Property Brothers suggest a gutter piece for the cooler, many other do-it-yourselfers used planter boxes. If you don't have an appropriate table, you can take an old cooler and create rustic patio decor.
This project requires precision, especially when cutting the cooler space so your tabletop stays sturdy and symmetrical. You'll need a saw, a drill, and some woodworking confidence. Plans found online offer step-by-step guidance, but customization is key, especially if your cooler size varies. You can add more flair, like bottle openers on the legs or a cover board to hide the cooler insert when not in use. Many YouTube video commenters who tried the project had positive results. If you love a hands-on challenge and the idea of impressing friends with an ice-cold drink straight from your table, it might just be worth the splinters. Once you finish this project, you might even want to create more backyard privacy using simple tricks: With a table this cool, all the neighbors will be swinging by.