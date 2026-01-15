Bird Food Mistakes To Avoid Making During The Winter Months

Foods that are fit for humans aren't necessarily good for birds. When you toss that old, stale bread or crusts from your sandwich out to the birds, there's a good chance they'll eat it, but it won't offer them any of the nutrients they need. Such foods are empty calories for birds, the way junk food is for humans. While it's bad any time of the year, having a full stomach with no nutrients in winter can be deadly. Some food additives can also be harmful to birds — even something as simple as the salt found on roasted, salted nuts. A bird's body doesn't excrete excess salt the way a human does, so those wonderfully salty snacks could cause harm. Likewise, many roasted nuts are cooked in oils that could be harmful to birds.

Birdseed blends may seem like a good idea, since a little variety in a diet seems nice. But low-quality birdseed blends include essentially throw-away, low-nutrition seeds — like red millet and cracked corn — that many backyard birds don't want to eat. When birds avoid these seeds to get to the good stuff, the unwanted bits fall to the ground, where they're likely to attract sparrows or starlings. That mess beneath the feeder could be attracting pests to your yard, such as raccoons and rodents.

If you want to give birds a healthy treat that's going to get eaten, opt for something fat- and protein-rich such as black oil sunflower seed or nyjer seeds. The calorie- and nutrient-dense seeds are just the ticket to get through a lean winter. In addition to dumping old or wet seed, remember to clean your feeders regularly, so those healthy seeds don't go to waste.