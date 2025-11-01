How To Keep Birds Coming To Your Garden All Winter Long

During the fall, many birds are on the move. You can get your garden ready for migrating hummingbirds and songbirds, but what about after? Not all birds migrate. Cardinals, magpies, chickadees, and jays stay all year, and a few predator birds like hawks and owls do too. Even after the migration has passed, you can keep bringing birds to your garden by focusing on what those birds need.

Before cold weather ever arrives, start by planting native shrubs, trees, and flowers that provide winter food. Holly bushes, dogwood trees, and viburnum are a few options with berries that last into winter, and flowers like black-eyed Susans and coneflowers offer seeds. Larger trees can provide berries or nuts. Add oaks, American beeches, or American mountain ash trees to your yard or garden if you have the space for them. These nuts can also attract small mammals like mice and squirrels, which are a food source for owls and hawks.

If you don't have enough garden space to add any new plants, consider putting out bird feeders. To benefit the widest variety of birds, put out multiple styles of bird feeders with different types of food. Stock them with high-protein and fat-rich seeds and nuts to ensure the birds have plenty of energy to get through the cold winter nights. Sunflower seeds and peanuts are excellent options, but be sure to get bags without added salt or flavorings. Other protein sources include bugs like mealworms or suet made from animal fat.