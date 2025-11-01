How To Keep Birds Coming To Your Garden All Winter Long
During the fall, many birds are on the move. You can get your garden ready for migrating hummingbirds and songbirds, but what about after? Not all birds migrate. Cardinals, magpies, chickadees, and jays stay all year, and a few predator birds like hawks and owls do too. Even after the migration has passed, you can keep bringing birds to your garden by focusing on what those birds need.
Before cold weather ever arrives, start by planting native shrubs, trees, and flowers that provide winter food. Holly bushes, dogwood trees, and viburnum are a few options with berries that last into winter, and flowers like black-eyed Susans and coneflowers offer seeds. Larger trees can provide berries or nuts. Add oaks, American beeches, or American mountain ash trees to your yard or garden if you have the space for them. These nuts can also attract small mammals like mice and squirrels, which are a food source for owls and hawks.
If you don't have enough garden space to add any new plants, consider putting out bird feeders. To benefit the widest variety of birds, put out multiple styles of bird feeders with different types of food. Stock them with high-protein and fat-rich seeds and nuts to ensure the birds have plenty of energy to get through the cold winter nights. Sunflower seeds and peanuts are excellent options, but be sure to get bags without added salt or flavorings. Other protein sources include bugs like mealworms or suet made from animal fat.
Leave plants for natural shelter
Birds also need shelter to keep them safe from the elements and predators. Evergreen shrubs and trees such as hollies and conifers offer protection by letting birds shelter under their leaves, but deciduous plants are also useful. Fallen leaves and branches provide a place to hide for ground birds like grouse. These piles also shelter prey animals and insects for birds to snack on. Although it can look messy to have piles of fall debris in your yard, avoid cleaning your garden until spring so that wildlife can make the most of it.
If you absolutely have to clear out the old foliage due to a fungal infection or other serious pest, consider adding another shelter source for your local birds to use. Roosting boxes are similar to nesting boxes, but they're typically a bit larger and have some sort of perch to stand on. Rather than building a nest to use for the season, roosting boxes serve as temporary shelters for birds to sleep in at night. You can also prepare your birdhouse for cooler months while you're at it.
Add a water source to your garden
Snow and ice may be water-based in theory, but birds can't exactly drink them. A birdbath or fountain can be a vital source of water for wildlife. Be sure to choose a birdbath to suit local wildlife, with sides that birds can grip easily and won't become slick when icy. You also need to take steps to prevent the water from freezing. There are a few options that you can use, depending on where the birdbath is located and what size and type it is.
Small heaters can keep the water above freezing, and waterproof heaters that are designed specifically for birdbaths can be found online or at some home goods stores. Movement will also prevent ice from forming. A fountain that circulates the water or a bubbler that simply keeps the water moving will also both work. Of course, you can always just check the birdbath regularly for ice, break the frozen water up manually, and refill it yourself. However, depending on the type of climate you live in, the results may not last very long.