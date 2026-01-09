Book A Last-Minute Campsite At A National Park With A Must-Try Trick

The key to scoring your desired campsite and dates is to not give up. It is not uncommon for people to cancel that mid-July Yosemite campsite they booked way back in February. They then call or log in and cancel their reservation. Once they do this, the site will goes back online and is available for re-booking.

Set up your account to receive availability alerts for previously booked sites that become available again. Most people change their booking plans at the last minute, too, so as the date approaches, stay vigilant and ask anyone in your camping party to do the same (reservation windows at many parks including rolling 2-week and 4-day advance booking for these cancellations). Campers can cancel a reservation up to the day before the check-in date, so don't give up.

We've also heard that some good citizens will provide a heads up for cancellations on forums like Reddit, or regional Facebook groups, like PNW Camping Reservations Re-Listings. These scenarios are usually a first-come, first-served situation. If you set up alerts, you might be able to snag a last-minute campsite in one of America's national parks. Be aware that new federal requirements to show U.S. identification on entry to national parks may render this hack useless.

Finally, consider primitive camping. Many parks have a handful of backcountry spots (even more in the winter), with little or no services, that are first-come, first-served. The trick there? You'll know when you show up at the visitor's center if the site is available. Once you secure a spot, be sure to review the park's camping rules and know how to prepare for an overnight in a national park.