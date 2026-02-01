How And When To Safely Get Rid Of Old Gas From Your Lawn Mower

You could simply unscrew the gas cap and tip your mower over a drain pan to empty its fuel, but this risks spilling it. A much safer option is to mow your lawn until the tank runs dry. However, you might not use up every drop of fuel, so it's best to also employ another technique to ensure there's nothing left in your machine.

The safest and cleanest tactic is to use a gas siphon pump to move the fuel from your tank directly to your storage container. However, never attempt to siphon fuel using your mouth as suction, as you may accidentally ingest it or breathe in harmful fumes, placing your health at risk. Be sure to place a tarp underneath your work surface and wear safety glasses and goggles for protection against spills that could damage your lawn and other outdoor surfaces and pose risks to children and pets.

Once you've transferred the gasoline to the storage container, take it to an approved disposal or recycling site. Your options may include a hazardous waste collection site, a local fire department, or an auto service shop that accepts old fuel. Additionally, you should check if your municipality has a special collection day where you could drop off your old fuel and other chemicals at no cost. Your municipality will then dispose of or even recycle the materials correctly for you. While you will have to put in extra effort to drain your mower's tank correctly in an eco-friendly manner, it will be well worth it since it can help ensure the safety of both yourself and your property, and prolong the longevity of your mower.