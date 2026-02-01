How And When To Safely Get Rid Of Old Gas From Your Lawn Mower
When it comes to fueling your lawn mower, your main concern is likely ensuring you'll have enough to cut the grass. However, there are times when emptying its tank is the smartest move. Draining gas from your lawn mower is especially important before transporting the machine over long distances or when preparing your mower for winter or long-term storage. Leaving gasoline in the tank during transport can result in dangerous spills of this flammable substance in your vehicle. And if gasoline sits too long in your mower, the fuel can spoil in as little as a month, filling with deposits and excess moisture that can promote rust, corrosion, and clogs in your machine. Then it might not start at all or run badly; you might even need to replace your lawn mower altogether.
Draining your mower's gas tank is fairly simple, but it's imperative to do so carefully to avoid leakage and ensure the safety of you and your property. It's equally imperative that you dispose of any old gasoline properly, such as at a local hazardous waste or recycling facility. Luckily, you won't need much to complete this task — all that's necessary are a wide plastic drain pan, a safe gasoline-specific storage container, work gloves, and safety glasses. Additionally, if you can also get a siphon gas pump like this Luigi Store one, it'll make transferring the fuel much faster and easier. By following a few precautions, you can safely empty the tank and get rid of the fuel in an environmentally conscious and responsible way.
How to drain your mower's gas tank
You could simply unscrew the gas cap and tip your mower over a drain pan to empty its fuel, but this risks spilling it. A much safer option is to mow your lawn until the tank runs dry. However, you might not use up every drop of fuel, so it's best to also employ another technique to ensure there's nothing left in your machine.
The safest and cleanest tactic is to use a gas siphon pump to move the fuel from your tank directly to your storage container. However, never attempt to siphon fuel using your mouth as suction, as you may accidentally ingest it or breathe in harmful fumes, placing your health at risk. Be sure to place a tarp underneath your work surface and wear safety glasses and goggles for protection against spills that could damage your lawn and other outdoor surfaces and pose risks to children and pets.
Once you've transferred the gasoline to the storage container, take it to an approved disposal or recycling site. Your options may include a hazardous waste collection site, a local fire department, or an auto service shop that accepts old fuel. Additionally, you should check if your municipality has a special collection day where you could drop off your old fuel and other chemicals at no cost. Your municipality will then dispose of or even recycle the materials correctly for you. While you will have to put in extra effort to drain your mower's tank correctly in an eco-friendly manner, it will be well worth it since it can help ensure the safety of both yourself and your property, and prolong the longevity of your mower.