The Best Time Of Year To Plant A Pomegranate Tree For A Bountiful Harvest

Fresh pomegranates are a luxurious fruit, and they can be a bit expensive. Why not grow your own instead of buying them? Pomegranate trees (Punica granatum) aren't terribly difficult to grow as long as they're planted correctly. They're hardy in zones 8 through 10, but pomegranate trees are also one of the fruit trees you can grow in pots to move indoors in colder zones. To give your pomegranate tree the best chance of success, start by planting them at the right time.

The best time to plant your pomegranate tree depends on how it arrives to your home. If you want to plant a pomegranate tree in fall, get a potted pomegranate tree. These can be transplanted in either fall or spring, or you can continue growing them in their containers (perfect if you need to bring it indoors). Bare root pomegranate saplings, which are saplings that arrive dormant and without any dirt around their roots, are best planted in early spring, following the last frost. As soon as the ground is workable, meaning not frozen solid, your bare root pomegranate plant should be planted. If you can't get it in the ground, try to find a container large enough to support it until you can plant it in your garden. Since they're shipped while dormant, bare root trees should be planted immediately after they arrive, so they will be in soil when they wake up.