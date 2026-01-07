The Best Time Of Year To Plant A Pomegranate Tree For A Bountiful Harvest
Fresh pomegranates are a luxurious fruit, and they can be a bit expensive. Why not grow your own instead of buying them? Pomegranate trees (Punica granatum) aren't terribly difficult to grow as long as they're planted correctly. They're hardy in zones 8 through 10, but pomegranate trees are also one of the fruit trees you can grow in pots to move indoors in colder zones. To give your pomegranate tree the best chance of success, start by planting them at the right time.
The best time to plant your pomegranate tree depends on how it arrives to your home. If you want to plant a pomegranate tree in fall, get a potted pomegranate tree. These can be transplanted in either fall or spring, or you can continue growing them in their containers (perfect if you need to bring it indoors). Bare root pomegranate saplings, which are saplings that arrive dormant and without any dirt around their roots, are best planted in early spring, following the last frost. As soon as the ground is workable, meaning not frozen solid, your bare root pomegranate plant should be planted. If you can't get it in the ground, try to find a container large enough to support it until you can plant it in your garden. Since they're shipped while dormant, bare root trees should be planted immediately after they arrive, so they will be in soil when they wake up.
When to plant pomegranate seeds
If you don't want to get a pomegranate tree sapling, you can always try your hand at growing one from seed. If you love eating pomegranates, just save some seeds from your next snack to try planting. Ideally, you should plant them in spring or fall, when the weather is mild and warm. For gardeners who'd rather start seeds indoors before spring begins, pomegranate seeds can be started indoors and transplanted into your garden when they're a few inches tall. Normally, it is preferable to get saplings rather than starting a tree from seed due to how slowly they grow. Especially if you're impatient: Some pomegranate trees will flower or even fruit in their first year, although they don't usually produce a full harvest until they are a few years old. While starting from a sapling will still be quicker, growing a pomegranate tree from seed can be a satisfying, affordable option.
In order to get the best results, you'll need to prepare your seeds correctly. Remove the fleshy aril from around the seed, rinse the seed clean in cool water and dry it thoroughly afterwards. Store the seeds in your refrigerator until you're ready to plant them. Pomegranate seeds can be stored for three to four weeks this way, but try not to leave them for too long. Whether you're planting them inside or out, be sure the soil is warm and not frozen before sowing your seeds.