Why Fall Is A Great Time To Plant A Pomegranate Tree In Your Yard

Whether it's for their nutritious fruit, aesthetically pleasing appearance, or low-maintenance qualities, pomegranate trees (and smaller bushes!) are a popular choice for planting in much of the Southern and Southwestern United States. Although they are a type of fruit tree you can grow in pots indoors, when planted outside they can reach heights up to 20 feet, allowing them to create natural shade in your yard as well. Since they are extremely drought tolerant, they are an ideal addition to yards in areas where it is difficult to grow water-loving trees. Those who are considering should know that fall is a great time to plant a pomegranate tree in your yard.

Although spring is the season most commonly associated with planting fruits and vegetables, when it comes to pomegranate trees, autumn is actually an ideal time. This is not to say potted stock pomegranate trees can't be planted in the spring — they certainly can be. However, to cut back on spring gardening tasks, there's no need to wait until next spring to plant. These trees will also do well when planted during fall.

The great success of fall planting is a result of a few different factors. For one, the soil temperature is still warm from summer heating. This allows the roots to grow quickly and become established before the onset of winter weather. Additionally, the cooler air temps and uptick in rain that usually accompany autumn result in less stressful conditions for the newly planted tree.