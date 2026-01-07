How To DIY A Stylish Hanging Moss Planter For Your Outdoor Space

To start your hanging moss planter, gather a wire basket in any shape; a wire or an old hanger to use as a hanging bracket; sphagnum moss; potting soil; and a variety of small, colorful flowers like marigolds, alyssum, begonias, or lobelia. First, soak the sphagnum moss thoroughly in water until it's saturated like a sponge, then wring it out well. Line the bottom of the basket with a one-inch-thick layer of moss, pressing it into place and slightly overlapping the pieces to create even coverage. Work your way up the sides to the rim, snugly tucking in the moss. Once the moss is neatly packed and even, trim the outer edges for a tidy, clean look.

Start planting along the sides of the basket. Carefully remove excess soil from plants and wrap the roots in moss to help them stay intact. Use your hand to make a small pocket between the basket's wires and insert the wrapped plant, gently pushing it through until the leaves and flowers peek out the side and the roots are visible inside. Continue planting around the sides, leaving room for growth. Then fill the inside of the basket with potting soil, stopping about one inch below the rim.

Plant a few matching flowers on top, leaving the center open to serve as a water well that directs moisture to both the roots and the mossy sides. While many flowers thrive in hanging baskets, shade-loving flowers are ideal if your space lacks direct sunlight. Hang your basket in your preferred location, and within a week, you'll see your living display begin to flourish. To protect your hard work, consider using deterrents to keep squirrels away.