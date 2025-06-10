Don't Throw Out Your Old Wire Hanger, Turn It Into A Hanging Planter Bracket Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many things around the house are tempting to throw in the trash when they've reached the end of their intended use. This is especially the case with deep cleaning sessions during springtime. However, most of those to-be-tossed items can go on to serve new purposes even if you don't know what that purpose is yet. So, these items get organized and stashed for later until the perfect opportunity arises. Old wire hangers are no exception.

These handy holders can be twisted and shaped to be used for all sorts of clever contrivances, such as a simple garden weeding tool. From iPad holders to magazine racks, you're limited only by your imagination. One such hack is to bend an old hanger into a fun addition to your garden. Reshape the bottom part of the hanger to hold a small planter, and then twist the hook around as needed to hang it. This is a simple and ingenious way to repurpose a household staple into fun and easy garden decor.

If you don't have a bag or box of spare wire hangers somewhere around the house or garage and raiding your closet leaves you hanging, never fear. You can buy a pack of new hangers for a low price. A pack of 20 Mr. Pen Metal Hangers costs about $15, and you can choose the color you like.

