Don't Throw Out Your Old Wire Hanger, Turn It Into A Hanging Planter Bracket Instead
Many things around the house are tempting to throw in the trash when they've reached the end of their intended use. This is especially the case with deep cleaning sessions during springtime. However, most of those to-be-tossed items can go on to serve new purposes even if you don't know what that purpose is yet. So, these items get organized and stashed for later until the perfect opportunity arises. Old wire hangers are no exception.
These handy holders can be twisted and shaped to be used for all sorts of clever contrivances, such as a simple garden weeding tool. From iPad holders to magazine racks, you're limited only by your imagination. One such hack is to bend an old hanger into a fun addition to your garden. Reshape the bottom part of the hanger to hold a small planter, and then twist the hook around as needed to hang it. This is a simple and ingenious way to repurpose a household staple into fun and easy garden decor.
If you don't have a bag or box of spare wire hangers somewhere around the house or garage and raiding your closet leaves you hanging, never fear. You can buy a pack of new hangers for a low price. A pack of 20 Mr. Pen Metal Hangers costs about $15, and you can choose the color you like.
Make a hanging planter bracket
Whatever hanger you choose, consider that it could potentially rust when used outside. Some hangers come with plastic coatings, or you could also go with stainless steel. If you choose the latter, you can still bend them, but you may need to incorporate some tools to do so, like pliers. It's up to you to decide what goes in your hanging planter, but consider these gorgeous bell-shaped blossoms.
To make your hanging planter bracket, snip a wire clothes hanger with wire cutters and bend it into a straight line, keeping the hook intact. Then, wrap the wire around the rim of your planter multiple times. You could also possibly bend the hanger without cutting it. Once you have the bottom part of the hanger formed to hold your planter, bend the hook up and around to hang as needed. Alternatively, you could bend the hook around a piece of your fence or railing to hold it securely in place. For pots with a larger diameter, use two hangers twisted together. Now, hang your plant over your backyard fence or deck railing or from a tree branch.