Keep Squirrels Away From Hanging Plants And Window Boxes With These Tips

Squirrels are adorable, entertaining little animals that can be really fun to watch when they are not ransacking bird feeders or getting into your flower pots and window boxes. Unfortunately, these are activities they engage in far too often, making them rather unwelcome in most yards and gardens. If you want to try and live in harmony with these furry little creatures, you can try this clever DIY that will keep squirrels from eating all your bird seed by providing them an area of their own, but even if they have their own feeding station, that won't always prevent them from eating whatever they can find in your flower pots and window boxes too. Don't despair, there are several tips you can use that will keep squirrels away from your hanging plants and pretty window boxes without harming these furry, determined little scamps.

One way to prevent squirrels from digging through your hanging plants and window boxes is to put them out of reach. This isn't always easy with window boxes, especially if there are trees around your home. Try adding pinwheels and other shiny reflective objects to the window boxes with your flowers, which will scare them away and actually look pretty too! If you like hanging plants, use baffles on Shepherd's hook poles and place them in different places around the yard. The baffles will keep the squirrels out of the hanging baskets, and the Shepherd's hooks add a nice decorative element that will look wonderful around your garden. You can get single or double hook poles, or mix it up and get both for your hanging baskets.