The Shade-Loving Flower That'll Look Perfect In Your Hanging Baskets

Growing eye-catching blooms can be intimidating for the beginner gardener. However, those who are still honing their green thumb don't need to turn down the wishbone flowers. These flowers are easy enough for even the inexperienced gardener to grow thanks to their overall hardiness and low-maintenance care.

To grow your own wishbone flowers, you can choose to start with seeds or adult plants. Starting with seeds takes extra elbow grease, but it's still a beginner-friendly process. It's important to note, however, that the trailing variety doesn't produce seeds, so you'll be planting adult plants. While these flowers aren't fussy about light, giving them the right soil can be the difference between half-hearted blooms and hanging baskets overflowing with two-toned flowers. Wishbones do best in well-draining soil with plenty of nutrients. With that in mind, you should aim to add fertilizer to your wishbones every few weeks during their growing months. Over-fertilizing is still a risk, however. So use a slow-release version and keep an eye out for the signs of too much fertilizer, like leaves turning yellow, adjusting your routine as needed.

Outside of the need for fertilizer, wishbone flowers are fairly hands-off. This is one reason why they're perfect for hanging baskets. Just make sure you provide the plants with plenty of water. They prefer soil that is consistently moist, so you should water if you notice that the top layer of soil is dry. If you live in a hot area, this can be as often as daily. However, you don't want to overwater your wishbones; overwatering is one of the most common mistakes gardeners make, and it can do more harm than good for your vibrant wishbones.