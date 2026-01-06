Wild Turkeys: What To Do If You Spot One In Your Yard

Many gardeners take steps to make their gardens more inviting for birds, whether they are birders or appreciate the many benefits of birds as garden helpers. There are native plants you can grow, water features to add, and even bird feeder upgrades to attract ground-feeding birds. However, there are some birds you may not be thrilled to see in your yard or garden. Wild turkeys are beautiful birds, but they're also larger than the average songbird, which can be intimidating for some people (and messy). Being larger, there's also a general increase in the risk of accidental damage as they wander about your yard and garden.

The good news is that if the wild turkeys aren't causing any harm, then you don't actually need to do anything. They're native to the U.S., and they're likely to leave your garden to forage elsewhere after a while. Avoid feeding them directly, as habituated wild turkeys, particularly young males, can become more aggressive. Instead, enjoy watching them from a distance. However, if turkeys are causing problems in your yard, there are steps you can take to encourage them to move on and reduce the chances of them coming back.