Things That Are Attracting Bears To Your Yard

Keeping bears away from your home will never be as simple as just securing your garbage bins, but it is a good place to start. In many neighborhoods, municipal garbage bins are picked up once a week, and a week is certainly more than enough time for a bear to become interested in what might be inside of those bins.

Loaded garbage bins are by far one of the most common attractors for bears. As omnivores, they will be attracted to any food their noses pick up. Bears have a sense of smell that can reach in excess of several miles, so they can smell the remains of your roast chicken from way off in the woods. As bears become increasingly comfortable in suburban settings, it is not altogether uncommon to see them sniffing at or rifling through bins come trash day.

There are several things you can do to make sure that your garbage bins are safe(r) and more secure. You could invest in bear-resistant trash cans (some garbage services supply them on request), but a far easier solution is to keep the garbage secured in a bear-proof (as possible) structure or building. This could be a garage or a well-built shed. When possible, store particularly smelly garbage (think salmon skins) in the freezer until garbage or compost pickup day, and avoid putting garbage out til the morning of pickup, if possible.