The Simple Feeder Upgrade That'll Attract More Ground-Feeding Birds

Backyard birdwatching is one of the most popular recreational activities in the United States, and millions of Americans increase their chances to see their favorite feathered friends by hanging bird feeders. Tube feeders, suet cakes, and hummingbird feeders are all big draws, but have you considered a platform feeder? Adding this type of feeder is a great way to attract a larger variety of birds to your yard.

Some of the most interesting and colorful birds you can see in your garden prefer a platform style feeder. Grosbeaks, juncos, towhees, and even quail are largely ground feeders, so they are attracted to flat platforms filled with their favorite snacks. Your platform will provide them with a safer spot to gather treats than the ground below, which is more vulnerable to predators. Platforms like this highly-rated Kingsyard Mealworm Feeder are most durable and long-lasting when made of plastic or untreated wood, and many DIY designs can be found online. Whatever style you choose or build should have mesh at the bottom for air circulation and water drainage to prevent seed rot. Some platform feeders even come with a handy roof that will help keep the rain from soaking your seeds.

