The Simple Feeder Upgrade That'll Attract More Ground-Feeding Birds
Backyard birdwatching is one of the most popular recreational activities in the United States, and millions of Americans increase their chances to see their favorite feathered friends by hanging bird feeders. Tube feeders, suet cakes, and hummingbird feeders are all big draws, but have you considered a platform feeder? Adding this type of feeder is a great way to attract a larger variety of birds to your yard.
Some of the most interesting and colorful birds you can see in your garden prefer a platform style feeder. Grosbeaks, juncos, towhees, and even quail are largely ground feeders, so they are attracted to flat platforms filled with their favorite snacks. Your platform will provide them with a safer spot to gather treats than the ground below, which is more vulnerable to predators. Platforms like this highly-rated Kingsyard Mealworm Feeder are most durable and long-lasting when made of plastic or untreated wood, and many DIY designs can be found online. Whatever style you choose or build should have mesh at the bottom for air circulation and water drainage to prevent seed rot. Some platform feeders even come with a handy roof that will help keep the rain from soaking your seeds.
Hanging and maintaining a platform feeder
As with any bird feeder, avoid hanging it too close to reflective windows, and use these tips to prevent birds from flying into your nearby window. A better placement is further out into your yard, where you can install a sturdy pole, like this XFF Shepherd's Hook from Amazon. Hang your feeder about 4 feet up from the ground to catch the eye of ground feeding birds but away from bushes and tall grass where cats can easily hide.
Platform feeders are pretty wide open to visits by squirrels and more aggressive birds you may not want to see at your feeder. To deter squirrels, adding hot pepper sauce to your seed mix can have mixed results, but putting a squirrel baffle on the pole should help keep away those fluffy thieves. With such an open feeder, know that you will likely get a lot of "bully birds" like jays and starlings at your buffet. Make sure you invest in plenty of seed to frequently refill your platform feeder because of all that extra traffic. Frequent cleaning with a diluted hot water and bleach or vinegar solution will also be important to prevent mold and disease. And although spilled seed will attract even more ground feeders, you'll want to clean up seeds from the ground below because these can spoil quickly in the elements.