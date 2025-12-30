We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a portion of the country susceptible to severe winter weather, you are likely familiar with both snowstorms and blizzards (there's a difference). However, there is another extreme winter weather event you ought be aware of: the bomb cyclone. As the name suggests, it's a particularly powerful and dangerous storm that technically can happen anywhere in the United States. However, they are far more common in some states and regions, including Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes Region, and the Northeast. But, what is a bomb cyclone and how does it differ from a normal blizzard?

Part of what defines a bomb cyclone is in the name. This particular type of winter storm is cyclonic in nature, much like a hurricane or the infamous Nor'easters along the East Coast. However, unlike those storms, a bomb cyclone forms over land and draws its energy from clashing warm and cold air masses along a frontal boundary. Additionally, even though they are cyclonic, they are not as well-formed as those storms in the sense they typically have an asymmetrical shape and lack a clearly formed storm eye.

The second part of what defines a bomb cyclone is the speed with which it forms. In that sense, it is similar to rapidly forming snow squalls, although a bomb cyclone is much larger and more powerful. To that end, the bomb in bomb cyclone does not refer to its ability to inflict damage, although that, too, is significant. Rather, it is a shortened version of the meteorological term bombogenesis, which refers to rapidly falling central atmospheric pressure. To qualify as a bomb cyclone, a storm system must drop 24 or more millibars of pressure in less than 24 hours.