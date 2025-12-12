A Nor'easter Storm May Be Coming Near You: Here's How To Prepare During The Winter Months

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live along the east coast of the United States, at some point during the winter months you may find yourself dealing with the effects of a nor'easter. These incredibly powerful and often fast-moving storms are infamous for the damage they leave behind, thanks to strong winds, plummeting temperatures, and massive amounts of snowfall. Given that these storms can move through your area even in years when The Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts a relatively mild winter, it's best to stay prepared throughout the season.

Nor'easters can actually form at any time during the year, though they are most common in the fall, winter, and spring. Although they are most associated with winter, nor'easters are not a standard cold front. Both types of storms are low-pressure systems. However, nor'easters form over water, like hurricanes. These storms tend to move toward the northeast (hence the name), bringing with them powerful weather forces, including coastal flooding.

Not only are nor'easters strong, they also typically linger — often upwards of a week. With that in mind, one of the main things you need to do in order to be prepared is to have an emergency kit and adequate supplies on hand at all times. That includes having plenty of battery-powered light sources, like Eveready LED flashlights, along with extra batteries, a hand-cranked or battery-powered weather radio, plenty of warm clothing and blankets, and a first aid kit. Ensure you have an ample supply of non-perishable foods and fresh drinking water, along with prescription medications to last several days. When it comes to stocking drinking water, factor at least 1 gallon per person per day.