Must-Know Tips For Building Your Own Backyard Daybed
An outdoor daybed is one of the many ways to transform your yard into a backyard oasis. Once you start planning, it's a sign your outdoor space is becoming the relaxing retreat you've always imagined. The best news is that daybeds are a perfect DIY project for beginners. Not only can you save a lot of money compared to store-bought options, but you can design exactly the shape, style, and size you want. Before you begin, have a clear vision for what you're building, starting with the most essential part of any bed: the mattress.
As you start sketching your design, choosing the mattress size will make the rest of your project go more smoothly. For an outdoor daybed, a waterproof mattress is ideal. The Mielmoon waterproof mattress comes in various sizes and dimensions, allowing you to build your frame to fit. You can also use an old mattress and make it weather-resistant with a waterproof mattress protector designed for outdoor use.
Depending on your woodworking experience, you can make your outdoor daybed as simple or elaborate as you wish. For example, you can build a simple frame or make it more functional by adding drawers, shelves, or a canopy. Whether the canopy is built into the bedframe or the daybed sits under a pergola, it adds style to your design. Just remember to use proper safety gear and follow any manufacturer instructions as you build
Add a canopy to your backyard daybed
A canopy adds more than just style to your outdoor daybed. It can protect you from the sun, keep mosquitoes at bay, and add more privacy to your backyard. You won't be able to relax on your new daybed if you're cooking in the sun or getting eaten alive by bugs. Finding the balance between being in nature and getting consumed by it often means creating some distance between you and the elements.
DIY outdoor daybeds don't require a lot of lumber, and you won't need much extra to add a canopy. To build a simple canopy bed design, use two 8-foot-long 4x4 posts and three 2x4 rails to construct the head of the daybed. The top rail will hold the canopy fabric, the second rail will keep the mattress in place, and the third rail will support the bed platform. Repeat the process for the foot of the bed, using two more 4x4 posts and three more 2x4 rails.
Next, build the sides by adding rails that align with those at the head and foot. You'll need three more 2x4 rails for each side. Then, add a 2x4 rail running down the center of the platform, and one on each side. Finish the platform off with 1x4s going perpendicular to the sides of the bed across the platform rails. If you're building a king-size daybed, add more rails for support.
Use weather-resistant materials for your outdoor daybed
In addition to the mattress and the canopy, the next most important feature of an outdoor daybed is a weatherproof frame. You can use a variety of wood materials to DIY a weather-resistant bed. Depending on your budget, you can choose anything from Eastern red cedar to fir and larch. While some types of wood last longer for outdoor furniture and are more pleasant to work with, finishing even budget-friendly lumber with paint or stain can extend its lifespan for years.
Pressure-treated wood is an economical option for an outdoor bedframe. While it costs more than fir and larch, pressure-treated wood is far less expensive than other decay-resistant types of wood. It is exceptionally durable and safe for outdoor furniture, and you can even improve its appearance with a solid wood stain or exterior paint. If you already have a rustic aesthetic, this material will blend in nicely.
Once you're finished building, elevate your setup with additional backyard upgrades to create a one-of-a-kind oasis. Dress up your daybed with hanging lights, build a pathway to it, or create a pondless water feature nearby. By adding just the right features, you can create a special ambiance for afternoon naps and all-nighters under the stars, making your outdoor retreat feel like an escape from everyday life.