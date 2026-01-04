Must-Know Tips For Building Your Own Backyard Daybed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An outdoor daybed is one of the many ways to transform your yard into a backyard oasis. Once you start planning, it's a sign your outdoor space is becoming the relaxing retreat you've always imagined. The best news is that daybeds are a perfect DIY project for beginners. Not only can you save a lot of money compared to store-bought options, but you can design exactly the shape, style, and size you want. Before you begin, have a clear vision for what you're building, starting with the most essential part of any bed: the mattress.

As you start sketching your design, choosing the mattress size will make the rest of your project go more smoothly. For an outdoor daybed, a waterproof mattress is ideal. The Mielmoon waterproof mattress comes in various sizes and dimensions, allowing you to build your frame to fit. You can also use an old mattress and make it weather-resistant with a waterproof mattress protector designed for outdoor use.

Depending on your woodworking experience, you can make your outdoor daybed as simple or elaborate as you wish. For example, you can build a simple frame or make it more functional by adding drawers, shelves, or a canopy. Whether the canopy is built into the bedframe or the daybed sits under a pergola, it adds style to your design. Just remember to use proper safety gear and follow any manufacturer instructions as you build