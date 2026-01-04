Is Costco's Smart Sprinkler Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

Whether you're looking for a clever way to keep squirrels out of your yard or just want an easier approach to lawn care, sprinklers can be a helpful investment. Not only do they save you the time and hassle of watering your lawn (and use less water to do so), but they can also offer consistent water to help reduce weeds. However, with so many options available, choosing the right sprinkler for your needs can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to deciding what features you need and those you could do without.

In your search for a sprinkler, you may find yourself browsing Costco's selection. Costco offers a smart sprinkler under the brand name Rachio. According to its description on the Costco website, the online-exclusive Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller uses real weather data to determine the right time to water your garden. You can also create customized schedules based on your plants' needs to avoid poor watering habits that may be ruining your lawn. Currently, the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler sits just under $200.

If you've put time and effort into the plants in your life, the last thing you want is to invest in any product that looks good on paper but doesn't deliver. Reading reviews can be a great way to gauge how other buyers feel about their experience. At the time of writing, the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler has a 4.7-star rating across more than 4,200 reviews on the Costco website.