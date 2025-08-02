A Simple And Beneficial Solution For Keeping Squirrels Off Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many people, squirrels are a common sight in their yard. However, as interesting as they can be to watch, you may not always want squirrels helping themselves to your property. This is especially true if you're an avid gardener whose plants are showing signs of hungry rodents. Thankfully, warding squirrels away from your yard doesn't have to be harmful — and there's a simple method that provides more widespread protection than just using chicken wire to keep squirrels from your plants.

Motion-activated sprinklers offer a more humane way to prevent squirrels, and even other critters, from taking over your garden beds and lawns. Instead of any harmful traps, this sprinkler system will turn on whenever movement is detected in its range, and the resulting bursts of water will discourage squirrels from making a mess of your yard. Plus, if you set sprinklers up to provide your entire yard with coverage, you get the added benefit of keeping your yard hydrated with less work.

To get the most results out of your sprinkler, it's important to know how and where to set them up. This is especially true if you're looking for both squirrel protection and a hands-free watering system for your lawn. You should also familiarize yourself with the different motion-activated sprinklers to pick the best option for your needs.