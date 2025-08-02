A Simple And Beneficial Solution For Keeping Squirrels Off Your Lawn
For many people, squirrels are a common sight in their yard. However, as interesting as they can be to watch, you may not always want squirrels helping themselves to your property. This is especially true if you're an avid gardener whose plants are showing signs of hungry rodents. Thankfully, warding squirrels away from your yard doesn't have to be harmful — and there's a simple method that provides more widespread protection than just using chicken wire to keep squirrels from your plants.
Motion-activated sprinklers offer a more humane way to prevent squirrels, and even other critters, from taking over your garden beds and lawns. Instead of any harmful traps, this sprinkler system will turn on whenever movement is detected in its range, and the resulting bursts of water will discourage squirrels from making a mess of your yard. Plus, if you set sprinklers up to provide your entire yard with coverage, you get the added benefit of keeping your yard hydrated with less work.
To get the most results out of your sprinkler, it's important to know how and where to set them up. This is especially true if you're looking for both squirrel protection and a hands-free watering system for your lawn. You should also familiarize yourself with the different motion-activated sprinklers to pick the best option for your needs.
Using motion-activated sprinklers to keep squirrels off your lawn
Motion-activated sprinklers can operate around the clock, startling critters like squirrels whenever they stumble too close to your sprinklers' range. However, there's a chance squirrels could learn how far your sprinklers spray and sneak around them, accessing the fruits of your gardening labor and digging holes in your yard even with your sprinkler system in place.
That's why it's important to learn more about the range of a sprinkler before purchasing. Sprinklers with larger radiuses can cover more ground, but they may also end up watering areas you'd prefer dry, like decks or patios (there's a difference) or side walks. As a result, you want to balance installing motion-activated sprinklers in areas you want to keep pests away while also ensuring that your yard remains an outdoor sanctuary you can enjoy.
You should also consider the different power sources available. After all, the last thing you want is a squirrel creeping into your yard while your sprinklers are uncharged and unable to activate. Motion-activated sprinklers can be either solar- or battery-powered. Each option has their own benefits and cons, and it's important to choose the option that fits your yard best. For example, while you don't need to worry about batteries with a solar-powered sprinkler, as they're saving you time and energy while keeping squirrels at bay, if your yard doesn't receive enough sunlight, this may not be the best option.
Sprinklers that will protect and perfect your lawn
Helping keep squirrels at bay isn't the only benefit that comes with motion-activated sprinklers. Instead, installing sprinklers in your yard can be a great way to achieve that picture-perfect lawn you've dreamed about, especially with a few adjustments and a careful attention to your grass' needs.
First, you need to nail the timing of your motion-activated sprinkler. Luckily, many motion-activated sprinklers — such as the Orbit 62100 on Amazon — offer timed watering alongside their motion activation, allowing you to create a schedule tailored to the needs of your lawn. This can be a helpful way of creating a lush lawn without manually watering your grass or relying on a crowd of curious squirrels to keep your sprinkler activated. When possible, water your grass during the morning. Watering too late in the day can cause the water to pool rather than evaporate, so watering earlier in the day is a key step in preventing issues like lawn rust. This time also lines up with when squirrels are most active, allowing you to keep away uninvited critters while maintaining your lawn.
You should also pay attention to where you're installing your sprinklers. After all, you don't want to place them too close together and end up with half of your yard without water — and thus left to the mercy of your squirrel neighbors. Instead, pay attention to the radius of your sprinkler, as well as your lawn's needs. This can help you create the right spacing and setup for your lawn.