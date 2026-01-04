The Tree Chip And Joanna Gaines Love And Why You Should Plant It In Your Yard

You've almost certainly heard of Chip and Joanna Gaines — the husband-and-wife home renovation duo with a sprawling lifestyle empire that encompasses television and media, real estate, home goods and more under their self-styled Magnolia brand. We here at Outdoor Guide love all things Chip and Joanna — from Joanna's top gardening tip and favorite low-maintenance flower to her clever uses for pea gravel. But even if you're a longtime fan, you may not be familiar with the sweet story behind the Gaines company's namesake.

It turns out, a magnolia tree featured prominently in one of the couple's early dating histories. During the final episode of "Fixer Upper," which aired for five seasons on HGTV, Chip shared with his children that on one of their first dates, he climbed a magnolia tree and picked a blossom to give to his future wife. The couple later named their first shop Magnolia, and from that humble beginning grew an incredibly successful multi-faceted business.

"We love magnolia trees. It really embodies our company. It's basically become our mascot," Chip told People back in 2018 during a sneak peek of the final episode. "So every project we do, we love to plant a magnolia gem."

Magnolias are symbols of the South — a region of the U.S. that's home to several native magnolia species. Mississippi even acquired its nickname, The Magnolia State, from this stunning tree. But you'll want to incorporate magnolias in your landscaping even if you aren't a southerner yourself, with many Magnolia species capable of growing in colder climates, too.