How Joanna Gaines Uses Pea Gravel To Elevate Her Garden Design

To give your outdoor space the same timeless charm seen in the Magnolia Network founder's designs, take inspiration from the classic French potager — a kitchen garden defined by orderly pathways and raised beds arranged in a pleasing, geometric pattern. Before you begin building, measure the spot for your garden plot carefully, determining the size and dimensions of both your planting beds and the walkways that will connect them. This step can lend balance, symmetry, and practicality to your creation's overall appearance. By choosing pea gravel, a river rock that has been smoothed and rounded by flowing water, you'll add a serene and natural appearance to your garden — and a pleasing crunch underfoot. Importantly, the gravel also provides weed- and mud-free pathways to your veggies and flowers.

To get started on your paths, dig out the soil so it can accommodate a 2–3 inch layer of gravel while remaining level with the rest of your yard. Before adding the stones, lay down a weed barrier — landscape fabric works well, while flattened cardboard is a thrifty, eco-friendly choice that will break down gradually while still blocking weeds. For extra stability, consider adding a 2-inch-deep base of crushed stone before topping it with the pea gravel. This will provide extra drainage and prevent the walkway from sinking into the soil over time.

Finally, spread a 3-inch-thick layer of pea gravel evenly across the pathway. This covering will suppress weeds, hold the gravel in place, and keep the path looking attractive and durable for years to come. To keep the stones in place, you should consider using a mulch glue on your gravel walkways. Now you can enjoy a garden that looks just as good as those on the very best home and garden shows.