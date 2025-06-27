The Beautiful, Small Button-Like Flowers HGTV's Joanna Gaines Loves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HGTV star Joanna Gaines' top gardening tip is to keep plant care as simple as possible when you're a new grower. Knowing this, it's no surprise that she loves low-maintenance pincushion flowers (Scabiosa spp.). Gaines is especially taken with 'Fata Morgana,' a cultivar of Scabiosa atropurpurea that radiates vintage vibes. On the Magnolia blog, she reported that it "grew wildly and produced the most beautiful buttercream petals" in her garden, eventually becoming her "absolute favorite bloom of the season." Gaines also gravitates toward the 'Deep Red' cultivar, but you can choose pincushion flowers with blue, gold, or pink petals if they're a better fit for your garden's color palette. Like buttons, the flowers are just 1 to 3 inches across. They also have rounded centers with stamens that stick out of them, hence their sewing-inspired nickname.

In general, pincushion flowers love full sun and function as annuals in cool-weather regions. However, they appreciate partial shade and grow as perennials in many areas with sweltering summer temperatures. Some types thrive as far north as USDA hardiness zone 3, and some are happy as far south as zone 11. In other words, research the preferences of your favorite types as you shop. Since pincushion flowers have skinny stems and reach heights of 2 to 4 feet, you might also want to purchase a product such as the Mininfa 25-pack of natural bamboo plant stakes. Or, help these tall plants thrive with supports made of pool noodles. Gaines says she'll probably use a garden trellis to encourage her pincushion flowers to stand tall in the future. Try repurposing a screen door to make a sturdy trellis of your own.

