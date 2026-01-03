A Clever Pool Noodle DIY That'll Light Up Your Outdoor Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pool noodles can be so much fun to play with while floating around in the water, and yet they're useful for so much more. For instance, repurpose them into supports to help your tall plants thrive, or use an one in a clever way to protect your fishing pole. What if you could use them in a totally different way that still incorporates the water in your pool, or even a large decorative bowl? One brilliant way to upcycle those pool noodles is to turn them into floating lights. When paired with LED tea light candles, they gently bob atop the water, enhancing the chill vibe of your personal outdoor oasis with their tranquil energy. Even a broken or cracked pool noodle can be used for this project, since it'll be cut up anyway.

Since LED tea lights come in countless varieties, make sure the product information mentions "waterproof" as one of the features, as these will surely get wet in your pool or a decorative vessel that's wide enough to float a few of them at a time. Solar-powered tea lights are potentially the best for this; since sunlight controls when they're on or off, you won't have to pop them out of their floating holders to find the on/off switch. Solar-powered tea lights are available in multi-packs, such as the 12-pack of SoulBay Solar Tea lights.