DIY A Copycat Stone Planter With The Help Of This Poolside Staple
If you happen to have an extra pool noodle lying around, you're halfway to a copycat stone planter that's surprisingly high-end in appearance. Even better? This project is really easy to pull off, as demonstrated by TikTok user @watchsharesave. Start by slicing the noodle into lengths of equal size, around 8 inches, depending on the height you want your planter to have. Next, slice each length lengthwise down the middle, reducing it to two flat-edged halves. These halves are going to be the "stones" that will constitute the outer wall of your planter.
Start with a regular plastic planter or even a recycled food container as your base. To attach the noodle pieces, apply hot glue or builders adhesive, sticking them flat side on the outside of the container and wrapping them around. Don't make it too polished; those irregular textures make the stone look more beautiful.
Allow all of this to dry thoroughly before proceeding to the finish phase. This is an important step; the more natural the texture appears at this stage, the more realistic it will appear when painted. Allow your work to sit overnight to enable it to dry completely.
Add realistic texture to complete the illusion of your planter
When your pool noodle frame is dry, it's time to transform those blocks into look-real "stone." For the base coat, use matte spray paint in stone beige or warm gray (which are also some of the best colors to have in your outdoor space). Rust-Oleum's Stone Creations Spray in Bleached Stone is a great option for this sort of project. Keep the can 10 to 12 inches away and use quick sweeping strokes to avoid pooling. Paint all exposed surfaces, including crevices between sections of noodle.
Once the base coat is dry, you'll add depth using earth colors — such as slate gray, brown, and moss green. You can apply them sparingly with a sea sponge to replicate the mottling of real stone. Finally, seal your work with a matte spray sealer to protect it from moisture and UV rays, particularly if it will be used outdoors. Once the sealer is dry, fill your new planter with soil and your greenery of choice.
Whether it sits on a patio or brings a burst of color to a balcony, your copycat stone planter is sure to fool observers — and you'll know that it all started with a pool noodle. If you have some extra noodles that you can play around with, you can elevate your backyard space even more with a DIY floral arrangement. Alternatively, if you spend a lot of time doing outdoor work, you can try this pool noodle hack that protects your hands during your next yard project.