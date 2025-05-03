DIY A Copycat Stone Planter With The Help Of This Poolside Staple

If you happen to have an extra pool noodle lying around, you're halfway to a copycat stone planter that's surprisingly high-end in appearance. Even better? This project is really easy to pull off, as demonstrated by TikTok user @watchsharesave. Start by slicing the noodle into lengths of equal size, around 8 inches, depending on the height you want your planter to have. Next, slice each length lengthwise down the middle, reducing it to two flat-edged halves. These halves are going to be the "stones" that will constitute the outer wall of your planter.

Start with a regular plastic planter or even a recycled food container as your base. To attach the noodle pieces, apply hot glue or builders adhesive, sticking them flat side on the outside of the container and wrapping them around. Don't make it too polished; those irregular textures make the stone look more beautiful.

Allow all of this to dry thoroughly before proceeding to the finish phase. This is an important step; the more natural the texture appears at this stage, the more realistic it will appear when painted. Allow your work to sit overnight to enable it to dry completely.