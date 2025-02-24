Help Your Tall Plants Thrive With This Game-Changing Pool Noodle Trick

If tall, showy flowers are the stars of your garden, don't let them sully their reputation by nosediving into the dirt. Certain types of plants are notorious for flopping over, including peonies, phlox, and coreopsis. To help them fight this urge, give them some extra support. You can fasten them to stakes or repurposed tent poles in your garden, but these props may look a bit bland. For a more colorful solution, try pool noodles. The hollow-core variety fits over many flower stalks with ease, preventing the need for supports made of sharp wire or rot-prone wood. Foam noodles may also be used on tomatoes, peppers, and other crops that benefit from staking or caging.

Pool noodles are inexpensive and easy to find in the summer, plus they're made to withstand water and sunshine. Buy individual noodles at your local dollar store, or head to Amazon for a multipack such as the Oodles of Noodles 6-pack of deluxe foam pool swim noodles. You may want to purchase a few packs since they're such versatile garden helpers. In addition to propping up flower stalks, pool noodles can keep potted plants cool by insulating the soil, which helps regulate its moisture.