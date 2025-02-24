Help Your Tall Plants Thrive With This Game-Changing Pool Noodle Trick
If tall, showy flowers are the stars of your garden, don't let them sully their reputation by nosediving into the dirt. Certain types of plants are notorious for flopping over, including peonies, phlox, and coreopsis. To help them fight this urge, give them some extra support. You can fasten them to stakes or repurposed tent poles in your garden, but these props may look a bit bland. For a more colorful solution, try pool noodles. The hollow-core variety fits over many flower stalks with ease, preventing the need for supports made of sharp wire or rot-prone wood. Foam noodles may also be used on tomatoes, peppers, and other crops that benefit from staking or caging.
Pool noodles are inexpensive and easy to find in the summer, plus they're made to withstand water and sunshine. Buy individual noodles at your local dollar store, or head to Amazon for a multipack such as the Oodles of Noodles 6-pack of deluxe foam pool swim noodles. You may want to purchase a few packs since they're such versatile garden helpers. In addition to propping up flower stalks, pool noodles can keep potted plants cool by insulating the soil, which helps regulate its moisture.
How to turn pool noodles into plant props
Whether you have a tall sunflower that's starting to flop or a tomato plant that's weighed down by its bounty, a pool noodle can help after a couple of modifications. First, cut the noodle into sections that are roughly a foot long. Next, slice each piece lengthwise to make its hollow middle easy to access. A utility knife such as the Amazon Basics lightweight folding aluminum utility knife is a good instrument for this task as well as an essential tool for beginning gardeners. Once you've made this cut, you'll be able to slide a plant stalk into the center gap. If any stalks or vines are curved or angled, just bend the noodle sections to accommodate their shapes. Adjust each noodle piece so it touches the soil and hugs the plant's base. Instagram user @gigi_clean has a visual of the finished setup that you may find useful, shown above.
In addition to keeping flowers and vegetable plants from falling over, foam noodle pieces can mitigate storm damage and animal nibbles. You can even use this hack on young trees that are vulnerable to the elements. In addition to preventing whiplash from strong winds, pool noodle pieces provide collision protection. When wrapped in a custom foam cushion, a tender tree trunk won't mind if it gets bumped by a lawnmower.