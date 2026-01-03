A Simple Soil Tip That'll Help Prevent Root Rot When Growing Tomatoes

Root rot is generally caused by roots sitting in overly wet soil and can affect any plant, including ones grown outside or in a greenhouse, like tomatoes. To prevent it, the most obvious solution is to make sure the soil your tomato plants sit in can dry out. You can do this by making sure to water your garden properly, but one of the easiest solutions is to add material that improves soil drainage.

There are a few ways to reduce the risk of overwatering, but one of the easiest is perlite. It is a type of porous volcanic glass that helps not only aerate the soil, but also hold onto liquid to slowly release it, extending the period before you have to water again. It looks a little like Styrofoam beads and is regularly found in potting soil mixes, but you can add it to your outdoor gardens for the same benefits.

Perlite stands out for its ability to both improve drainage and retain a small amount of moisture. It is also lightweight, making it easy to move around and not adding extra bulk or compaction to your soil. This makes it especially great for clay-heavy soils that are dense and need some aeration. It's long-lasting, non-toxic, and has a neutral pH, so it won't affect plant growth or require frequent replacement. You can use the perlite and the soil it is in for years to come without having to purchase more, as long as your plants remain healthy.