Help Your Raised Garden Bed Thrive With These Must-Know Soil Tips

If the physical strain of weeding is keeping you from growing your own vegetables, you may find that a raised garden bed is a better than an in-ground one. Because it's elevated, less bending is required for removing dandelions and other invaders. A raised bed also gives you more control over the garden's growing conditions, including soil characteristics and water drainage. If you try one, choose high-quality soil to help your plants access vitamins, minerals, and water.

Compost and topsoil are the building blocks of raised garden soil. Get the proportions right to set yourself up for success. About half of the bed should be filled with topsoil, whose weight and consistency are ideal for fledgling roots. The other half should be mostly compost, which increases soil fertility, introduces helpful microbes, and improves moisture retention. You can also include small amounts of substrate such as perlite, which helps air move through the soil, and sand, which discourages water from pooling.

Consider amending your raised garden's soil with nutrient boosters, too. Before doing so, make sure you know exactly what your garden needs. Start by assessing which nutrients your soil is lacking. Testing the soil's nitrogen level to see if it needs fixing is an important part of this process. If it's low, you'll want to choose a fertilizer that can replenish it. Some nitrogen-loving plants – peas and cucumbers, for instance — appreciate an additional nitrogen boost after flowering. Also determine if the soil's pH level is appropriate for your plants. Most vegetables like soil with a pH level between 6.0 and 7.0. Tomatoes and squash, however, prefer conditions that are a bit more acidic.

