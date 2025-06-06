The Best Plants To Grow In Your Greenhouse

There are so many plants in the world, coming in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Depending on where you live, though, sometimes it feels like you are very limited as to what you can and can't plant. Fruits and vegetables either have a rather short growing season or simply don't thrive at all. Greenhouses can help a little, but you have to know what plants grow best in one. While technically you could plant anything in a greenhouse, some have more specific needs or don't do well without plenty of ventilation, making them hard to take care of in an enclosed space.

Thankfully, there are quite a few plants that enjoy the consistency and warmer temperatures of a greenhouse and are easy to grow in these conditions. Fruit trees, garlic, tomatoes, cucumbers, leafy greens, and beautiful ornamental plants all do well in a greenhouse with regular care.

That's not to say gardening with the assistance of a greenhouse is any easier than gardening in a normal bed. While disease and pests may be reduced, the constant monitoring of temperatures and humidity and the need to pollinate some of your own plants (unless they're self-pollinating) means you'll stay just as busy. Since greenhouses extend your growing time by two months or more, you'll also be busier for more of the year. Instead of just a month or two of harvesting, you'll be looking at taking care of plants possibly year-round, depending on the kind of greenhouse you get, the plants you choose, and your climate. But all of this hard work is worth it when you have the chance to grow more produce for you and your family and you get to grow plants you'd otherwise never be able to in your USDA hardiness zone.

