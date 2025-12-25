It's Almost The New Year. Here's What The Old Farmer's Almanac Is Predicting For January Weather

So far this winter has been a mixed bag, with some areas experiencing record high temperatures, a polar vortex bringing bitter cold conditions to others, and an atmospheric river and torrential rains causing extreme flooding in other portions of the country. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, January looks to be more of the same, as much of the country will run slightly lower than average temps, but many areas are expected to be double-digits above average. Precipitation will also range from average to below or above normal across the country.

All of this is mostly in line with the Old Farmer's Almanac's Winter Weather Forecast for this year, which predicted the season would be "mostly mild — with pockets of wild!". To that end, OFA expects the coldest portion of winter this year to occur in late January through early February. However, with few exceptions, each region will be only a few degrees on either side of average temperatures for the month of January. The largest deviations will actually be where temperatures run above — rather than below — normal this month.

Alaska will experience the biggest departure from its average, as temperatures are expected to be 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer. The High Plains will also be significantly warmer — 6 degrees F above in the northern portion and 4 degrees F higher in the south. The Pacific Southwest, Intermountain Region, and Upper Midwest will run 2 to 4 degrees F warmer than normal, respectively, while the Pacific Northwest and Heartland will sit only 1 degree F above average. All of those areas will also experience less precipitation than usual, with the exception of Alaska, which will receive slightly more. The Upper Midwest, however, will still see snow — just less accumulation than usual.