It's Almost 2026. Here's What NOAA Is Predicting For January Weather

New Year's Day will usher in the middle month of the winter weather season. Prior to the beginning of the season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its Winter Outlook for 2025-2026. That forecast relied heavily on what was expected to be a weak La Niña pattern shaping the weather throughout the winter months. In its forecast for January 2026, the agency is essentially doubling down on that assertion. However, NOAA is also stressing that the overriding influence on this winter's weather is a "weak" La Niña system, so the impacts are not as dramatic as they would be in a typical La Niña season.

To that end, NOAA is expecting a sliver of the northernmost portion of the Lower 48 to be slightly cooler than normal in January, but that's it for the country. This colder-than-average area takes in western Minnesota, as well as most of North Dakota, and the northeastern quarter of Montana. The southeastern half of Alaska is also expected to experience slightly cooler temperatures. However, all hope is not lost for those hoping for colder weather, as the majority of the country is predicted to have an equal chance of being above or below average temperatures. That includes virtually all of the northern half of the continental U.S.

On the opposite end of the temperature forecast, roughly a third of the continental U.S. — encompassing much of the Southwest, Rocky Mountains, Deep South, Southeast, and parts of the East Coast up to Southern New England — is expected to run a bit warmer than usual. This is very much at odds with the Old Farmer's Almanac's Winter Weather Outlook and, more specifically, its January forecast, which calls for many of those regions to definitely run cooler than average.