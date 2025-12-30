Don't Throw Away Empty Soda Cans: Use Them For Budget-Friendly Garden Markers

The first thing you'll want to do is rinse the cans thoroughly and let them dry completely before cutting them apart. To transform them into usable metal sheets, use a utility knife to poke a starter hole near the top curve of each can. Once the hole is large enough to insert scissors, cut around the can's perimeter in a straight line near the top to slice it off. Another cut straight down towards the bottom creates the ends of your metal sheet; then, just cut the bottom off as well. Smoothing the edges with a paint scraper or similar tool helps remove bends created by the scissors. Flatten the metal sheets, then cut them into strips as tall and wide as you'd like. Running a sanding block along the edges reduces sharpness, though wearing work gloves is still recommended.

To create stamped letters, test your tools to determine whether stamping from the back produces an embossed look or stamping from the front creates an indented one. Set the metal over cardboard on a block of scrap wood, then hammer the stamp down onto the aluminum strip. Repeat the process for each letter to spell out the plant name of your choice. For a freehand look, place the metal color-side up on cardboard and spell the words in reverse with your embossing tool.

Once everything is ready, make the tags into garden stakes by punching a hole near the top of each tag, inserting a jump ring, then attaching the ring to the top of a U-shaped landscaping staple such as these Oligei garden staples. Push the stakes directly into the soil wherever you direct sow seeds, and you're all set.