Add An Extra Layer Of Safety To Your Campsite With A Clever Trick

Today, many homes are equipped with various detection systems and alarms. This is what most people envision when they think of home safety and security. When you thinking of camping safety, on the other hand, it more likely involves emergency camping supplies that could save your life or perhaps how to prevent starting a wildfire. However, having an early warning system for potential danger or intrusion is just as useful when camping. Luckily, you can add an extra layer of safety to your campsite by creating a perimeter alarm utilizing fishing line, string, and a handful of cans.

The purpose of a perimeter alarm is to get early notice of any intrusion into your campsite. Whether that intruder be a person or a wild animal, it is helpful to be alerted to the presence, particularly if you are camping alone, in order to awaken if asleep and gather yourself for any necessary course of action. For example, should you be camping in bear territory, the alarm gives you a chance to grab your bear spray and prepare to use it before a bear gets too close. Such an alarm can also spook away whatever happens on to your campsite, eliminating the threat by scaring it away.

There are several methods for making perimeter alarms, ranging from very basic to somewhat complex. Before implementing any of them, however, you should first assess the perimeter of your campsite to identify which portions can be accessed from outer areas. This is where you'll need to place your perimeter alarm. For example, if you are in a wide-open expanse, the full 360 degrees around your campsite may need protecting. But if your site is flanked by a steep cliff or very dense vegetation, you don't need to worry about that side.