Add An Extra Layer Of Safety To Your Campsite With A Clever Trick
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Today, many homes are equipped with various detection systems and alarms. This is what most people envision when they think of home safety and security. When you thinking of camping safety, on the other hand, it more likely involves emergency camping supplies that could save your life or perhaps how to prevent starting a wildfire. However, having an early warning system for potential danger or intrusion is just as useful when camping. Luckily, you can add an extra layer of safety to your campsite by creating a perimeter alarm utilizing fishing line, string, and a handful of cans.
The purpose of a perimeter alarm is to get early notice of any intrusion into your campsite. Whether that intruder be a person or a wild animal, it is helpful to be alerted to the presence, particularly if you are camping alone, in order to awaken if asleep and gather yourself for any necessary course of action. For example, should you be camping in bear territory, the alarm gives you a chance to grab your bear spray and prepare to use it before a bear gets too close. Such an alarm can also spook away whatever happens on to your campsite, eliminating the threat by scaring it away.
There are several methods for making perimeter alarms, ranging from very basic to somewhat complex. Before implementing any of them, however, you should first assess the perimeter of your campsite to identify which portions can be accessed from outer areas. This is where you'll need to place your perimeter alarm. For example, if you are in a wide-open expanse, the full 360 degrees around your campsite may need protecting. But if your site is flanked by a steep cliff or very dense vegetation, you don't need to worry about that side.
How to create a perimeter alarm for your campsite
Each style of alarm works somewhat differently, yet shares the trait of basically functioning as a trip wire. This means that when something comes in contact with a line stretched across the perimeter, it sets off the alarm. One of the most basic methods is to utilize empty steel or aluminum cans and monofilament or braided fishing line. Then toss a few pebbles in each can, and thread the cans onto the fishing line at various intervals. This can be done by either punching holes in the side of the cans or, in the case of aluminum cans, threading line through the pull tab. At that point, tie the string of cans across the opening to the campsite about shin high, securing each end to a tree or solid stake.
Another simple method uses a electronic trigger device like the Sound Grenade by BASU. With this method, secure the base of the device to a tree limb with a zip tie, piece of wire, or length of line. Then, tie fishing line to the other half of the device, stretch the line across the perimeter, and secure it to a stake or tree. When the line is tripped, the top of the device detaches, triggering a high-pitched, electronic screech.
Beyond these simple methods, you can create just about as complex a perimeter alarm as you can imagine. Some involve creating a cluster of cans or metal objects that are struck by a stick when the line is tripped. Others utilize a traditional deadfall method, where a similar stick trigger is essentially pulled away when the string is disturbed. Whichever method you choose, be sure to test it thoroughly and make sure it is functioning properly.