The Must-Try Potted Plant Filler That'll Make Use Of Your Empty Cans

Planting flowers and vegetables in containers lets you control their growing conditions to a greater degree than in-ground gardens do. You get to choose the soil the plants call home, and in many cases, you can move containers indoors when cold temperatures or severe weather strike. If the containers aren't too unwieldy, you can transfer them to different parts of your yard to give them more sun or shade.

Of course, this gets challenging with large containers, which get heavy when filled with damp soil. Buying large quantities of potting soil can get expensive too. To address both of these issues and improve your potting soil's drainage, try putting lightweight objects in the bottoms of your large planters. Placing plastic bottles in flower pots is a popular way to reap these benefits, and pieces of foam pool noodles can keep plants cool while lightening up a high-volume container. Aluminum cans are another excellent planter filler, and you may already have some in your recycling bin.

Aluminum cans can substantially reduce how much soil you need in a planter. Almost any part of the container that the roots of your plants won't need is fair game for leftover soda cans. Plus, these cans are recyclable, decompose slowly, and cost next to nothing. As an added bonus, they make air pockets in your planters. These spaces help oxygen and moisture reach plant roots and then prompt excess water to exit the area, which helps ward off root rot. By promoting airflow, the pockets also encourage roots to spread out, creating a strong foundation for a growing plant.

