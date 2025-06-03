We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past decade, gardening has become substantially more popular in the United States, likely because there are numerous reasons gardening is good for your health. While one of the main positives is spending more time outside, quite often seeds are started indoors, then transplanted outside later on. Some even forgo seeds altogether and purchase seedlings. While both of these methods can be effective means for growing a garden, directly sowing some seeds can be the most efficient and economical method. This is the process in which seeds are planted in the ground outdoors as opposed to being started indoors. The key for success is knowing how to direct sow seeds and the best time to do it. The general process involves preparing the soil and seeds, planting and covering them, then marking their location and watering.

The ideal time for this depends on the type of seeds and where you are located. Commercially-purchased seeds, like Burpee Straight Eight Cucumber Seeds, have guidelines for when to plant printed on the back of the packet. Different types of plants have differing timelines, which means you may not be sowing your entire garden all at once. Plan out your garden to ensure adequate space is available for seeds sown later.

In general, warm-weather plant seeds should be sown after the threat of frost has passed. For some varieties, including the aforementioned cucumbers, the soil must warm significantly above frost temps for proper germination. You can use online resources like the Greencast Soil Temperature Map to find the current soil temperature in your area. You can also utilize a device like the Urban Worm Soil Thermometer.

