How To Choose The Best String Trimmer Head To Use On Your Lawn
String trimmers are versatile tools for lawn maintenance. While it's still debatable whether string trimmers or brush hogs are better for clearing overgrown grass, string trimmers nonetheless perform admirably for almost all routine maintenance tasks and tend to be the more common choice. However, not all string trimmers are the same. Like all lawn tools, part of the decision-making process for choosing a string trimmer comes down to whether you want gas or electric. Beyond its power source, you should also consider the type of string trimmer head that best fits your lawncare needs. Speed, efficiency, ease of use, type of use, and longevity are the factors you should consider when choosing a string trimmer head.
String trimmer heads can essentially be broken down into three categories — automatic feed, bump feed, and fixed line. If you are buying a new string trimmer, it is best to buy a model that already has the type of head you prefer affixed to it. However, there are also several aftermarket heads that can used to replace the existing head on many models of string trimmers. Both automatic feed and bump feed heads utilize line that's coiled on a spool inside the head, which is fed out either automatically or by bumping the head on the ground. Fixed line heads use a pre-measured and cut length of line that is fixed to the head and does not feed or lengthen. Automatic and bump heads are often limited to the diameter of line which can feed out of them, so the density of vegetation the string trimmer is used to cut will have to be taken into consideration.
Pros and cons of different string trimmer heads
The majority of string trimmers are fitted with automatic feed heads, which are also called traditional heads. The idea behind these types of heads is for the line to automatically feed out as the string breaks and becomes shorter. Ideally, this maintains a consistent line length, meaning you can keep working continuously. However, these types of heads are also notorious for not working correctly. Additionally, if the string breaks off too close to the head, you need to stop work, open the head, and manually let out line. This can be a real time drain, especially when performing tasks such as edging your lawn with a string trimmer.
Bump heads, like the Weed Warrior Autowinder II Bump Head, are essentially the manual version of the traditional head. Each time more line is needed, the release button on the bottom of the head has to be tapped or bumped on the ground. These heads are typically a bit more reliable than traditional heads and are easier to fix. They also quickly overcome issues such as strings being cut too short, as a few bumps will let out line. The downside is that even under the best circumstances, you have to pause frequently to let line out.
Unlike auto and bump heads, fixed line heads do not let additional line out. A pre-cut section of line is affixed to the head and replaced with shortened. This makes fixed line heads much more efficient, as they can cut continually until the line needs to be replaced. On the downside, when the line does need to be changed, it takes a little time. However, since the line on a fixed head does not feed out, fixed heads are not limited to specific diameters of line, unlike auto and bump heads.