How To Choose The Best String Trimmer Head To Use On Your Lawn

String trimmers are versatile tools for lawn maintenance. While it's still debatable whether string trimmers or brush hogs are better for clearing overgrown grass, string trimmers nonetheless perform admirably for almost all routine maintenance tasks and tend to be the more common choice. However, not all string trimmers are the same. Like all lawn tools, part of the decision-making process for choosing a string trimmer comes down to whether you want gas or electric. Beyond its power source, you should also consider the type of string trimmer head that best fits your lawncare needs. Speed, efficiency, ease of use, type of use, and longevity are the factors you should consider when choosing a string trimmer head.

String trimmer heads can essentially be broken down into three categories — automatic feed, bump feed, and fixed line. If you are buying a new string trimmer, it is best to buy a model that already has the type of head you prefer affixed to it. However, there are also several aftermarket heads that can used to replace the existing head on many models of string trimmers. Both automatic feed and bump feed heads utilize line that's coiled on a spool inside the head, which is fed out either automatically or by bumping the head on the ground. Fixed line heads use a pre-measured and cut length of line that is fixed to the head and does not feed or lengthen. Automatic and bump heads are often limited to the diameter of line which can feed out of them, so the density of vegetation the string trimmer is used to cut will have to be taken into consideration.